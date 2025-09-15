The Witcher Season 4 Release Date: Liam Hemsworth First Look Out; When & Where To Stream Online? UPDATE

The Witcher Season 4 Release Date: The Witcher Season 4 is officially on its way, and fans of the hit Netflix fantasy series have plenty to be excited about. With a new face taking on the role of Geralt of Rivia and fresh updates from the streaming giant, the buzz around the upcoming season is bigger than ever.

Netflix fans are in for a thrilling ride as The Witcher introduces major changes in its new season. Liam Hemsworth officially steps into the role of Geralt, replacing Henry Cavill for the final two seasons, Season 4 and 5. This casting switch has already stirred excitement among fans worldwide.

THE WITCHER SEASON 4 TEASER: PLOT, CAST & OTHER DETAILS

To give viewers a sneak peek, Netflix released a short clip from The Witcher 4 showcasing Hemsworth in action. The scene features Geralt battling a fearsome wraith, a ghostly monster, using his signature Witcher magic. The intense, dark showdown hints at the high-stakes adventures awaiting in the upcoming episodes.

With Hemsworth's entry, the series promises fresh energy and new dynamics, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. Fans can expect gripping battles, magical duels, and deeper explorations of Geralt's journey in these concluding seasons.

Alongside Liam Hemsworth's debut as Geralt, The Witcher Season 4 brings exciting new additions to its cast. Laurence Fishburne joins as Regis, a mysterious figure with a complex past. Freya Allan returns as Ciri, sporting a bold new look, while Anya Chalotra's Yennefer continues to play a central role in the unfolding drama.

The upcoming season delves deeper into themes of war, magic, family, and destiny, setting the stage for an epic conclusion in Season 5. With a mix of returning favourites, new characters, and a darker, more intense tone, Season 4 feels like a "soft reboot" that promises to grip audiences from start to finish.

THE WITCHER SEASON 4 RELEASE DATE: WHEN IS WITCHER 4 PREMIERE ON NETFLIX?

Fans don't have to wait much longer - The Witcher Season 4 will premiere on Netflix on October 30, 2025, with all episodes dropping simultaneously. Picking up directly from the events of Season 3, this season sets the stage for the saga's final chapters.

Season 5 has already been confirmed as the series' concluding installment, making Season 4 the thrilling build-up to the epic finale.