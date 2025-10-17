Tom Cruise & Ana De Armas Part Ways After Dating For 9 Months; Here's Why

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have amicably ended their nine-month relationship, citing a loss of spark. They remain friends and will continue to collaborate professionally.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have ended their relationship after nine months of dating. The couple, who made their romance public in February, decided to part ways. According to a report by The Sun, they realised the "spark had gone" from their relationship. Despite the breakup, they remain good friends and continue to enjoy each other's company.

Their love story often caught attention due to the 26-year age gap between them; Cruise is 63 and de Armas is 37. A source close to the situation mentioned, "Tom and Ana had a good time together but their time as a couple has run its course. They are going to remain good friends but they aren't dating anymore."

Professional Collaboration Continues

Even though they are no longer romantically involved, Ana de Armas will still star in Tom Cruise's upcoming film. The source confirmed, "She's already been cast in his next film, so they will continue to work together." This indicates that their professional relationship remains unaffected by their personal split.

Cruise's past marriages include Mimi Rogers (1987–1990), Nicole Kidman (1990–2001), with whom he adopted two children, and Katie Holmes (2006–2012), with whom he shares a daughter named Suri. Meanwhile, Ana de Armas was married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013 and later dated Ben Affleck in 2020 before splitting in early 2021.

Career Highlights of Cruise and De Armas

Tom Cruise gained fame in the 1980s with films like Top Gun and Risky Business. He remains one of the most successful actors globally, with the Mission: Impossible series solidifying his action-star status. Born in Syracuse, New York, in 1962, Cruise's career spans several decades.

Ana de Armas began her acting journey on Spanish television before making her mark in Hollywood with Blade Runner 2049. Her roles in Knives Out and Blonde have earned her critical acclaim, including a Golden Globe nomination for Blonde. Born in Havana, Cuba, in 1988, she is recognised as a rising star in the industry.

Their decision to remain friends highlights their maturity despite the end of their romantic involvement. Both actors continue to focus on their careers while maintaining a cordial relationship off-screen.