TRON: Ares First Reviews: Striking Visuals, Solid Action, And Phenomenal Soundtrack

As TRON: Ares opens in theatres this Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, the first reviews are out, calling the film a visual spectacle. Starring Jared Leto, Greta Lee, and Jodie-Turner Smith, the film is a sequel to the sci-fi cult classic, TRON: Legacy. This time, the film delves deeper into the world of AI bringing more style. With action and visual effects delighting the fans, the original soundtrack by Nine Inch Nails is striking the right chords with the audience.

Here's what critics are saying about TRON: Ares:

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings. The film also features a new song by Grammy award winner band Nine Inch Nails, titled 'As Alive As You Need Me To Be'.

Directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges.

Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

Disney's TRON: Ares releases in Indian theatres on 10th October 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.