Tron: Ares New Poster, Release Date & Trailer Out: Marks The Return Of Jeff Bridges; Releases On THIS Date

Disney released the new language trailers and posters of TRON: Ares, the highly anticipated third installment in the groundbreaking TRON franchise. TRON: Ares is a follow-up to Disney's 1982 seminal science fiction film, TRON and the 2010 sequel, TRON: Legacy. The film is set to release in India on 10th October 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings. The film also features a new song by Grammy award winner band Nine Inch Nails, titled 'As Alive As You Need Me To Be'.

Directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges.

Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

Disney's TRON: Ares releases in Indian theatres on 10th October 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.