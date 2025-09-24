Tron: Ares Release Date: Jared Leto Gushes Over His Hero Jeff Bridges: He’s The Dude, Man. He’s The Best

Jared Leto is stepping into the Grid with Tron: Ares, but for him, one of the most unforgettable parts of the journey has been sharing the screen with the franchise's original star, Jeff Bridges. Speaking about their time together on set, Jared couldn't hold back his admiration for the Oscar-winning actor who first brought Kevin Flynn to life in the 1982 cult classic.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight during the promotions, Jared said, "Oh, he's the dude, man. He's the best. Everything-he's everything that you think he's going to be. He's kind, he's fun, he's funny, he's generous. Safe to say, some of the most memorable moments from making the movie were the days that we had with Jeff. I wish I had more. I look forward to more in the future. He's just a good person to be around, a great example of an awesome career. And I think the first time he walked on set, everyone just started applauding."

For Leto, Bridges isn't just a co-star but the soul of Tron. "It's almost impossible to think of a Tron movie without him. Without him, you know? The malfunctioning program who wants to live."

The actor also revealed that Bridges even gave him a nickname (Air) on set. "As long as he wants it to stay, it stays," Leto laughed. "But I've learned a lot from him over the years. He's been a great teacher from afar. To work with one of your heroes is just a beautiful thing."

That hero-worship goes back to Leto's childhood. "I walked into that movie when I was 12 years old, and it was one of those films that just changed my life. It was the technology, the creativity, the fun, the adventure. And he gave a brilliant performance in that first Tron, and of course the second one was incredible. So we are lucky to have him-and to kind of follow in his footsteps."

Disney's TRON: Ares releases in Indian theatres on 10th October 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.