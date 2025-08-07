Weapons X Review Ahead Of India Release: Is Zach Creggar's Horror Saga Worth Watching In Cinemas? Check TWEETS

Photo Credit: Instagram/@zcregger; IMDb

Weapons Movie Twitter Review Out: After shaking up the horror genre with his breakout hit Barbarian, director-actor Zach Cregger is back behind the camera-and this time, the stakes are even higher. His upcoming film, Weapons, has already ignited a firestorm of buzz in Hollywood, with fans and insiders calling it one of the most anticipated horror releases on the horizon. As the movie gears up for its much-anticipated release this week, excitement is hitting fever pitch among horror lovers and industry insiders alike.

Weapons (2025) Movie Cast, Story, India Release Date

Backed by New Line Cinema after a high-stakes bidding war, Weapons - written and directed by Zach Creggar - is being described as a multi-narrative horror epic, an ambitious blend of psychological terror and interconnected storytelling. Originally, The Last of Us and Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal was attached to lead the project, which added major star power and set expectations sky-high. However, Pascal later exited the film due to scheduling conflicts, leaving fans briefly stunned.

Starring Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, Am Madigan, Alden Ehrenreich, and Austin Abrams, among others, the plot of the horror saga follows the curious case of seventeen children from the same classroom who mysteriously walked out of their homes into the dark in the middle of the night, all going missing with no reason why.

Originally, the film was scheduled to be released on January 16, 2026. But now, Weapons is now set to hit cinemas on August 8 (Friday) globally.

Weapons Twitter Review And Rating Out: Is Zach Creggar's Horror Saga Worth Watching On Big Screens?

Ahead of its official theatrical release tomorrow, some lucky fans and critics got the special opportunity to watch Weapons. The internet is now flooded with their reactions on Zach Creggar's horror saga.

Taking to Twitter (now 'X'), one of the users wrote, "Weapons is 100% HOLY HELL BATSH*T BRILLIANT! Scary, funny, heart-pounding, heartbreaking, fully original, and rich with respectful, genre-busting homage. Zach Cregger is a master filmmaker. The hype is real, the hype is real.

Go in as blind as you possibly can."

BRUH #Weapons IS BATSHIT crazy. GOOD LUCK to the rest of mainstream Hollywood in 2025 #Sinners has its first real competition for film of the year. An absolutely crazy ride that will leave you guessing (and satisfied) until the credits roll, #WeaponsMovie is beautifully shot by #Barbarian director Zach Cregger who hits an absolute HOME RUN with what very well may be considered the best Horror film of the decade. This is going to make TONS of money. Cast is Phenomenal top to bottom from Julia Garner who continues her white hot summer, Josh Brolin, Benedict Wong, and Brian Tyree Henry all shine. Even Austin Abrams and Alden Ehrenreich have great moments. Some of the best and most provocative child actors I've ever seen within a horror film and surprisingly very funny at times. Perfect film to close out the summer. Yall will enjoy this one!

9.3/10

9.3/10 #WeaponsFilm

@warnerbros"

"WEAPONS is a good mystery/thriller that wants to be a great horror film. There are moments that achieve that, but they come far too late in the film. Although the story kept me intrigued, the overall product was missing something. #WeaponsMovie

Hit up

@bitesizebreak

for more!", a fan tweeted.

If this early buzz, including raving tweets, is any indicator, Cregger's latest may once again upend expectations and leave audiences reeling.