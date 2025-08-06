Wednesday 2 Episode 1: How Many Episodes In Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 On Netflix? Answer Revealed

Photo Credit: Wednesday Addams X Page

Wednesday 2 Episode 1: Who ever thought that a sadistic and mysterious character could bring together millions of fans across the world and keep them hooked on their screens? It's a shiny Wednesday, and time for some misery. You must be wondering what we are talking about, right? The first Wednesday of August will always be remembered as it will mark the release of Wednesday season 2 Part 1.



The countdown for the release of Wednesday 2 has commenced as fans have been eagerly waiting to know what will happen in the new season. From the addition of new members to the cast to a mystery that can shake you up, the makers have added several key elements in Wednesday season 2, promising double entertainment for the audience.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Netflix has planned the biggest promotional event and campaign for Wednesday season 2. Considering the popularity of the franchise, the OTT platform is leaving no stone unturned to promote the show on a grand level, giving the audience a perfect dose of entertainment. Wednesday season turned out to be an instant success with views in millions. It dominated the global viewership charts on Netflix in 90 countries, making Jenna Ortega a household name. Netflix is keen to replicate the success of the first season after a mind-boggling response to Squid Games season 3.

Starring Jenna Ortega in a lead role, Wednesday emerged as one of the most successful properties of Netflix. The second season will take things a notch higher with the introduction of newer characters and never-before-seen twists in the series.

WEDNESDAY SEASON 2 TOTAL EPISODE COUNT: HOW MANY EPISODES IN WEDNESDAY 2 PART 1, PART 2?

There has been a lot of buzz over the number of episodes in Wednesday 2. The second season has been divided into two parts- 1 and 2. While Wednesday season 2 Part 1 will premiere on August 6, the second part will be available for streaming on September 3, 2025.

Both parts will have four episodes each, which means that Wednesday season 2 will have a total of eight episodes. While Wednesday solved the murder mystery at Nevermore Academy in the first season, she will have a huge task in hand in the second installment.

The first four episodes of Wednesday 2 Part 1 are releasing on August 6 on Netflix. The timings have been scheduled for 12:30pm in India.

