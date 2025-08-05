Wednesday 2 Full Episode Release Schedule: When Will Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 & 2 Premiere Online In India?

Wednesday 2 Full Episode Release Schedule: After the huge success of its first season in 2022, the hit Netflix series Wednesday is all set to entertain fans with its second installment in just a few hours. Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, Wednesday 2 features Jenna Ortega reprising her much-loved titular character.

Ever since the announcement of Wednesday 2, fans have been eagerly awaiting its premiere and their is finally coming to an end. Not just in the US, the supernatural mystery also owns a huge fan-following in India. Are you wondering when will Wednesday Season 2 release in India and where to watch it? Well, we've fetched all the required details here.

WEDNESDAY SEASON 2 RELEASE DATE: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH IN INDIA? PLOT, CAST

Based on Charles Addams' character Wednesday Addams, Wednesday Season 2 is expected to have a deeper, darker dive into the world of Wednesday Addams as she returns to Nevermore Academy. With new challenges, powerful enemies, and tangled relationships ahead, Wednesday's journey is about to get even more intense.

This time, Wednesday's psychic powers become unstable, adding another layer to the chaos she must face. She'll deal with unresolved family tensions, unexpected visitors, and a chilling new headmaster at Nevermore. One intriguing scene teases her visiting Tyler, her former enemy, in a mental institution, hinting that the past isn't quite behind her.

There's also buzz around her evolving friendship with Enid, which might reveal glimpses of the future, and a new character named Bruno is expected to stir things up further. Fans can also look forward to the return of some beloved Addams family members.

The show stars Jenna Ortega as the fearless and witty Wednesday Addams, with Emma Myers returning as Enid Sinclair. Other cast members include Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Isaac Ordonez, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Luis Guzmán, making it a star-packed ensemble once again.

For those unaware, Wednesday 2 is confirmed to premiere on Netflix. The show will be releasing in two installments with the first one releasing on on August 6.

WHEN WILL WEDNESDAY 2 PART 1 AND PART 2 RELEASE IN INDIA?

As mentioned above Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 (Episode 1-4) is going to stream on the OTT giant on August 6 while Part 2 (Episode 5-8) will be released next month, on September 3, 2025.