Wednesday Season 2 Cast: Who Is Playing What In New Season As Jenna Ortega Returns As Wednesday

Wednesday Season 2 Cast: Remember the much popular film The Addams Family? It has been among most loved 90s film and has a lot of nostalgia attached to it. So when Netflix came with Wednesday in 2022, it was meant to be a massive success. For the uninitiated, Wednesday American supernatural mystery comedy which revolved around the character Wednesday Addams. Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the series features Jenna Ortega in the role of Wednesday. The first season featured Wednesday entering Nevermore Academy and attempted to solve a murder mystery.

And now, after creating immense buzz in the town, the makers are finally back with Wednesday season 2 and the audience can't keep calm. After all, our favourite Wednesday will be seen having a new challenges and new troubles as she sets on another mission to resolve new mysteries in Nevermore Academy. She will be accompanied by her trustworthy companion Thing (disembodied) right-hand man and the trailer of Wednesday season 2 has already set the stage for an intriguing new season perfectly

Wednesday Season 2 Cast: Who Is Playing What

As Wednesday season 2 is set to premiere on August 6 in India and across the world, here's a look at the cast of the series including the new additions.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday

After winning hearts with her performance in season 1, Jenna Ortega is back as Wednesday and is ready to face the foes and woes during her second year at Nevermore Academy.

Isaac Ordonez As Pugsley Addams

He will be reprising his role of Wednesday's brother Pugsley Addams and will also be seen joining Nevermore Acadamey as a student while brining a new and electrifying twist to the story.

Victor Dorobantu As Thing

Romanian magician Victor Dorobantu will be returning as Wednesday's confidant Thing.

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Luis Guzmán will reprise his role as Wednesday's father Gomez Addams

Catherine Zeta-Jones As Morticia Addams

On the other hand, Catherine Zeta-Jones will be back with her spooky glamour as Wednesday's mother Morticial Addams. Interestingly, she will also be seen entering the Nevermore Academy as she has accepted an important philanthropic position in the school.

Joanna Lumley As Grandmama Hester Frump

Adding a new layer of twists, Joanna Lumley joins Wednesday as Grandmama Hester Frump. To note, she happens to be Morticia's mother and is know for her calculative approach towards everything in live, being emotionally cold and is armed with a razor-sharp tongue

Joonas Suotamo as Lurch

Addams family is certainly incomplete without their trustworthy driver Lurch who will be standing with them in Wednesday season 2.

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

Fred Armisen will be seen coming back as Wednesday's darling Uncle Fester and the duo will be seen spending more time during season 2.

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Emma will also be seen returning as Enid Sinclair, the cheery werewolf, to sprinkle some colour and twist in her best friend Wednesday's life.

Joy Sunday As Bianca Barclay

Wednesday's friend rival Bianca Barclay will be back for another round of friendly competition but the ladies will surely have more on their plate this season.

Evie Templeton As Agnes DeMille

The young student at Nevermore, Agnes DeMille happens to be a fan of Wednesday and idolizes her.

Steve Buscemi as Principal Dort

Nevermore Academy as a new principal this year as Principal Dort replaces Larissa Weems and is completely opposite to the latter.

Billie Piper as Isadora Capri

Joining the staff of Nevermore Academy, Isadora Capri is the new head of music and is quite keen about Wednesday's musical gift.

Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo As Sheriff Ritchie Santiago

Sheriff Ritchie Santiago is the newly appointed Jericho sheriff who has replaced Donovan Galpin as the new sheriff of the town.