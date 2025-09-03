Wednesday 2 Episode 5-8 In Hindi: How To Watch Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 In Hindi Dubbed? Check STEPS

Wednesday 2 Part 2 In Hindi: The supernatural hit Wednesday is all set to return with the second part of its highly awaited Season 2 on Netflix. Starring Jenna Ortega as the ever-iconic Wednesday Addams, the series promises to deliver more gothic charm, spine-chilling mysteries, and unexpected twists.

Since its debut in 2022, the show created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar has grown into one of Netflix's biggest global successes. It's a perfect mix of dark humor, supernatural suspense, and eerie storytelling that quickly won fans across the world.

Now, with Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 gearing up for release, viewers everywhere are counting down to the premiere. Episodes 5 to 8 will drop directly on Netflix, and fans in India can stream them as soon as they go live. The upcoming part is expected to raise the stakes even higher with shocking revelations and dramatic turns that keep the Addams legacy alive.

In India, the series has built a massive fanbase, and Netflix is making sure it reaches even more viewers by offering it not only in English but also in Hindi and select regional languages. For those planning to watch the Hindi-dubbed version, Part 2 (Episodes 5-8) will be available from 12:30 PM IST onwards.

WHERE TO WATCH WEDNESDAY 2 EPISODE 5-8 (PART 2) IN HINDI?

Wednesday Season 2, covering Episodes 5 to 8, is now streaming on Netflix starting today (September 3). Indian fans can catch the latest episodes from 12:30 PM IST, with options to watch in English and Hindi.

This season dives deeper into the strange world of Nevermore Academy. Wednesday finds herself facing new secrets, eerie challenges, and shocking revelations that push her story in darker directions. With more twists and heightened suspense, Season 2 promises to be an unmissable ride for fans across the globe.

HOW TO WATCH WEDNESDAY SEASON 2 PART 2 HINDI-DUBBED EPISODES 5-8 ON NETFLIX?

Want to enjoy Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 (Episodes 5-8) in Hindi? Here's a quick step-by-step guide to help you switch the audio and watch the show your way:

Step 1: Open Netflix

Launch the Netflix app on your smartphone, tablet, smart TV, or laptop.

Step 2: Find the Show

Use the search bar, type Wednesday, and select the series from the results.

Step 3: Pick Season 2, Episodes 5-8

Go to Season 2 and choose the episode you want to watch.

Step 4: Start Streaming

Hit the play button to begin watching.

Step 5: Change Audio Settings

While the episode is playing, tap the screen and open the Audio & Subtitles menu.

Step 6: Select Hindi

Choose Hindi from the available audio options and apply the change.

Now, sit back and enjoy Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 in Hindi with ease!