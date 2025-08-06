Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 Releases Today: Where To Stream First Four Episodes (1-4) Online In India?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@wednesdaynetflix

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 Episodes Streaming Platform: After the smash-hit success of Wednesday Season 1, the eerie halls of Nevermore Academy are set to reopen - and fans couldn't be more thrilled. The gothic teen mystery, anchored by Jenna Ortega's pitch-perfect performance as Wednesday Addams, left viewers hooked with its unique blend of dark humor, supernatural suspense, and coming-of-age drama.

Season 1 ended on a nerve-racking cliffhanger, with Wednesday receiving a cryptic message from an anonymous stalker - just when she thought the chaos had settled. The chilling finale sparked countless theories online, as fans scrambled to decode what it all meant and who could be watching her. Is it a friend, a foe, or something far more sinister?

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1: How Many Episodes Are There?

With Tim Burton's vision and a loyal fan base growing by the day, Wednesday Season 2 promises even more twists, secrets, and spine-tingling moments. The fan favourite spooky sensation Wednesday is officially back, and fans are diving headfirst into the dark halls of Nevermore Academy once again. Season 2 arrived in two parts, with Part 1 released on August 6, 2025, much to the delight of fans who've been waiting since Season 1's cliffhanger finale.

But many are asking: how many episodes are in Part 1? Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 features 4 episodes, kicking off the next chapter of Wednesday Addams' eerie adventures. The episodes continue the show's signature gothic tone and twisted humor, picking up right where Season 1 left off - with cryptic threats, new characters, and even darker secrets lurking beneath Nevermore's surface.

Here are the titles for Part 1's four episodes:

1. Here We Woe Again

2. The Devil You Woe

3. Call of the Woe

4. If These Woes Could Talk

The season has been split into two parts, with Part 2 scheduled to premiere on September 3, 2025, bringing another set of 4 episodes. This brings Season 2's total episode count to 8.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 Episodes 1-4: Where To Watch Online In India?

With mystery, supernatural threats, and Wednesday's sharp wit all returning in full force, Season 2 is shaping up to be even more addictive than the first. After months of anticipation, theories, and teasers, the next chapter of Wednesday Addams' eerie adventures is finally here - and it promises even more twists, shadows, and spine-tingling suspense. Wondering where to stream Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 episodes online in India?

Brace yourselves and set up your alarm, folks! Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 (Episodes 1-4) is all set to drop on Netflix today at 12:30 PM IST.