Wednesday Season 2 Release Timings In India: When Will First 4 Episodes Premiere On Netflix?

Photo Credit: Netflix PR Image

Wednesday Season 2 Release Timings On Netflix India: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, be ready for a spooky ride filled with thrill, drama, suspense, horror and oodles of excitement as Netflix is all set to release Wednesday 2 Part 1 on Wednesday (August 6). Instead of following the traditional method of releasing films and web series on Friday, the streaming platform will premiere the first four episodes of Wednesday season 2 on a shiny Wednesday. And there's no prize for guessing why.

WEDNESDAY SEASON 2 CAST: WHO IS PLAYING WHAT IN WEDNESDAY 2 PART 1?

While our favourite Jenna Ortega will continue to play the role of Wednesday, Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin) and Dorobantu (Thing) will be seen alongside her in pivotal roles.

The likes of Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Ritchie Santiago), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin) and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester) will continue to be a part of the mega series.

WHAT'S NEW IN WEDNESDAY SEASON 2? FROM TRAILER TO STORYLINE

Things are about to take a turn once again the Nevermore Academy as Wednesday Addams will have a new challenge to deal with. While family, friends and old adversaries will continue to create troubles for her, she will have to unravel a new supernatural mystery.

Last month, the trailer was launched to a roaring response, giving us a glimpse of the second season. The video was enough to give us a hint about the upcoming storyline, promising double entertainment for the audience, who waited for over two years for the second season.

Will Enid die in Wednesday season 2? Is Wednesday the real reason behind her death? The trailer kept us engaged, creating anticipation for the new season. While Wednesday has become a hero in her school, she has to deal with the mystery that is linked to Enid's 'death'.

The makers deserve credit for not showing major plot points in the trailer, but just showcasing bits and pieces to keep us hooked for part 1 and part 2.

WEDNESDAY SEASON 2 RELEASE TIME IN INDIA: WHEN WILL WEDNESDAY 2 PART 1 EPISODES RELEASE IN INDIA?

Wondering when and where to watch Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 in India? Viewers need not worry as the supernatural mystery drama will be available exclusively on Netflix in India. Indian fans can stream the first four episodes of the series on their Netflix app. They can even download the full episodes for offline viewing on their mobile app, in case they are unable to watch them on time.

Wednesday season 2 first four episodes will premiere at 12:30pm (IST) in India. Viewers in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi and other cities of the country can watch the web show in the comfort of their homes.

Are you excited for Wednesday season 2? Share your reviews with us after watching the show on Netflix.