Wednesday Season 2 X Review: Jenna Ortega’s New Series Is Interesting Or Boring? Check Tweets Before Watching

Wednesday Season 2 X Review: Remember the beloved film, The Addams Family? It was a favourite from the 90s, filled with nostalgia. When Netflix introduced Wednesday in 2022, it was destined for success. This American supernatural mystery comedy centres on Wednesday Addams. Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday. The first season followed her journey at Nevermore Academy, where she tackled a murder mystery. Now, after generating significant excitement, the creators have returned with Wednesday season 2 today, and fans are thrilled.

Our beloved Wednesday has been set to face new challenges and troubles as she embarked on another mission to solve fresh mysteries at Nevermore Academy. Accompanied by her loyal companion Thing, a disembodied hand, the trailer for the second season has perfectly set the stage for an intriguing continuation. The upcoming season promised to delve deeper into Wednesday's life at Nevermore Academy. As she navigates through new mysteries, viewers can expect more thrilling adventures and unexpected twists. Ever since Wednesday Season 2 has been released, the social media is abuzz with tweets talking about the new season which has come up with four episodes so far.

Wednesday Season 2 Twitter Review

Taking to micro-blogging site, a user wrote, "Dopo quasi 3 anni torna #Mercoledì con una prima parte della S2 ancora più dark e macabra. Nota positiva: addio tumulti adolescenziali, questa Mercoledì è molto più autentica ora. (which translates to After almost 3 years, #Wednesday returns with a first part of S2 even darker and more macabre. Positive note: goodbye teenage turmoil, this Wednesday is much more authentic now)". Another user wrote, "Mortician is so pretty and slender this S2, love her look".

Interestingly, fans have also been quite upset with the second season being released in two parts. One of them tweeted, "bu niye 4 bölüm ya o kadar bekleyip yarım yamalak bölüm yayınlıyorsunuz amk hiç zevkli olmuyor (which translates to Why is this only 4 episodes? You make us wait so long and then release half-baked episodes, damn it, it's not even enjoyable)"

Meanwhile talking about Wednesday season 2, Jenna told Good Morning America, "It's just, like, darker, bigger, better. I think we had a lot more trust from Netflix this time around. We had such an incredible reaction to the first season that we just wanted to give them something good. We're still with the same cast, and there's a lot of new faces coming into play, because a lot of people [last season] had unfortunate endings".