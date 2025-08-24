Who Was Diego Borella? All About Assistant Director Who Died At 47 On Emily In Paris Season 5 Sets

Filming for "Emily in Paris" resumed in Venice just two days after the unexpected death of assistant director Diego Borella. Lily Collins and other cast members were back on set, continuing work on the romantic comedy series. The production had started in Italy on August 15, with plans to finish by August 25, ahead of its Netflix premiere on December 18.

Borella, aged 47, collapsed during filming at the historic Hotel Danieli on August 21. Despite immediate medical attention, he was pronounced dead around 7 PM local time. Local reports suggest a sudden heart attack as the cause of death. Paramount Television Studios expressed their condolences, stating: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the 'Emily in Paris' production family. Our hearts go out to the individual's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

A native of Venice, Borella had established himself as both a director and writer. He pursued studies in Rome, London, and New York and also worked in visual arts and literature. His untimely death has left a significant impact on those who knew him and worked alongside him.

Just days before his passing, Lily Collins shared joyful moments from Venice on social media. On August 19, she posted a picture with co-star Ashley Park on a boat, captioning it: "Joy ride to and from work with the best..." Earlier posts showed her enjoying Venice's canals, describing it as "A very Venetian getaway." These posts highlighted the celebratory mood that existed before tragedy struck.

The atmosphere on set shifted dramatically following Borella's death. However, production quickly resumed as cast and crew continued working towards completing the season. The loss has cast a shadow over what were meant to be celebratory final days of filming.

Lily Collins was seen filming scenes for the upcoming fifth season alongside Eugenio Franceschini, Ashley Park, and Paul Forman. The team was photographed on a boat in Venice as they continued their work amidst challenging circumstances.

The new season of "Emily in Paris" is scheduled for release on Netflix on December 18. Despite recent events, fans eagerly await its premiere to see how the story unfolds.