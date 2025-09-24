Wicked For Good Release Date In India: Final Trailer Soars With Magic And Emotion - DEETS

Wicked For Good Release Date For fans of Oz, magic, and timeless friendship, the wait is finally over! Universal Pictures India (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) has officially unveiled the final trailer for Wicked: For Good, the highly anticipated cinematic continuation of the beloved story that redefined what it means to be "wicked."

The trailer celebrates with stunning visuals, high-stakes drama, and those goosebump-inducing musical moments fans have been craving. From the timeless echoes of "Couldn't Be Happier" to the haunting refrain "No good deed goes unpunished", every frame brings in a deeper emotional and magical journey, anchored in the heart of Oz.

Set after the events of the original, Wicked: For Good finds Elphaba, now branded the 'Wicked Witch of the West', hiding deep within the enchanted forests of Oz. Meanwhile, Glinda has risen as a dazzling public figure in the Emerald City, navigating fame, influence, and a carefully maintained persona. But when tensions boil over and an angry mob threatens Elphaba's very existence - shouting, "Bring me the broom of the Wicked Witch of the West!" - both women are forced to confront their shared past. As they face a world eager to tear them apart, Glinda asks a powerful question: "Think of what we could do together."

Featuring powerhouse performances from Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey and an all-star ensemble, Wicked: For Good draws inspiration from the best-selling novel and the iconic Broadway phenomenon. With dazzling special effects, emotionally charged storytelling, and iconic anthems like "I Have Been Changed For Good," the film promises an unforgettable tale of heart, courage, and the enduring power of unlikely friendship.

Witness the work of the Wicked Witch, and the magic of redemption - when Wicked: For Good hits theatres on 21st November 2025, watch the final trailer now!