Wicked: For Good Release Date: Magic Returns To The World Stage And The Big Screen; Releases On THIS Date

The world of Oz is expanding, and fans around the globe are about to experience it like never before. As Universal Pictures India (Distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery), is gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated film Wicked: For Good, the cast behind this next chapter is preparing to take center stage - not just on screen, but in person.

This November, the stars of Wicked: For Good will embark on an exclusive global tour, making appearances in São Paulo (November 4th), Paris (November 7th), New York (November 17th), and London (November 30th). Designed as a celebration of the film and its legacy, the tour promises fans an up-close look at the cast, along with unforgettable moments from one of the most beloved worlds in musical theatre and film. Along with the tour, Asia's Wicked: For Good premiere will officially be held at Universal Studios, Singapore on 13th November, 2025.

Building on the emotional foundation of the original, Wicked: For Good explores life in Oz after the curtain falls. Elphaba, now deep in hiding, and Glinda, commanding attention as a public figure in the Emerald City, find themselves once again bound by a complicated past and a world that still misunderstands them.

Starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, and a powerhouse ensemble, the film reimagines friendship, legacy, and power through a lens both nostalgic and daringly new. With a score that weaves familiar melodies into new emotional heights and visual effects that transform Oz like never before, WIcked: For Good is officially the reawakening of the season!

You don't want to miss this - Wicked: For Good, in theatres on 21st November, 2025!