World Tourism Day: Shows That Take You On A Vacation Without A Passport

Who says you need plane tickets to see the world? This World Tourism Day, let your screen be your passport. Television today does more than just entertain, it transports you. With sweeping landscapes, authentic backdrops, and stories rooted in culture, the right show can make you feel like you are strolling through European streets, sunbathing on a beach, or even trekking across fantasy lands. From dreamy beaches and historic cities to fantasy kingdoms and post-apocalyptic road trips, these shows bring the magic of travel straight to your living room.

The White Lotus - JioHotstar

If you have ever imagined sipping wine while gazing at the Sicilian coastline, The White Lotus delivers that dream on screen. Shot at a luxury resort in Italy, the series not only showcases the region's breathtaking views but also captures the laid-back elegance of Mediterranean life. Between the blue waters, sunlit courtyards and vibrant local culture, it feels like a holiday packaged into every episode.

Game of Thrones - JioHotstar

Travel does not always have to be about real places. Game of Thrones opens the doors to Westeros, a world filled with icy tundras, rolling hills, medieval castles and striking coastlines. Filmed across multiple countries like Northern Ireland, Croatia and Spain, the show offers an epic journey that rivals any real-world itinerary. Each kingdom feels like stepping into a new destination with its own culture, landscapes and history.

The Last of Us - JioHotstar

Road trips across America usually conjure up images of highways, diners and roadside motels. But in The Last of Us, the journey is through abandoned cities overtaken by nature, desolate small towns and hauntingly beautiful landscapes. As Joel and Ellie make their way across the country, viewers experience a side of America that is raw and atmospheric, with every stop along their route adding to the feeling of an unforgettable cross-country adventure.

Emily in Paris - Netflix

If Paris is the city of dreams, Emily in Paris is your guided tour. The series celebrates the charm of the French capital through its cobblestone streets, chic apartments, charming cafes and fashion-forward lifestyle. From sunlit strolls along the Seine to glamorous events against the Eiffel Tower, it offers a picture-perfect view of Paris that makes you want to book a trip immediately.

The Summer I Turned Pretty - Amazon Prime Video

Few destinations capture the carefree joy of summer quite like Cousins Beach. The Summer I Turned Pretty brings the magic of seaside escapes to life with sandy beaches, cozy family beach houses and sunsets that feel like postcards. The series is more than a coming-of-age romance; it is an ode to the kind of coastal holidays where every day feels warm, free and filled with memories waiting to happen.

From the luxury of Sicily to the glamour of Paris, the mystery of Westeros to the wild beauty of post-apocalyptic America, these shows prove that travel can start with just a click. This World Tourism Day, let stories take you places your passport cannot.