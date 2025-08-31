WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Start Time In India, LIVE Streaming: How To Watch LIVE? Steps

WWE Clash In Paris 2025 start time: It's the clash of the Titans in Paris. WWE Superstars will lock horns in high-profile matches at the latest edition of WWE Clash In Paris on Sunday (August 31). From John Cena To Roman Reigns, leading wrestlers will compete in matches to end their rivalry in the city of love.

WWE Clash in Paris will be conducted on Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre.

WWE CLASH IN PARIS MATCH CARD

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has returned to the company to challenge Becky Lynch for her WWE Women's Intercontinental championship. Things have turned ugly between the former Smackdown girls as they have taken potshots at each other.

After competing as tag team partners, John Cena and Logan Paul will clash in a singles match. Logan Paul has constantly attacked Cena after he turned baby face again.

Seth Rollins has a major task in hand as he defends his World Heavyweight Title against Raw's top three stars in a fatal-four-way match- CM Punk, LA Knight and Jey Uso are keen to clinch the top championship and secure victory against Rollins.

Here's the updated match card for WWE Clash In Paris!

1- John Cena vs. Logan Paul

2- Seth Rollins (c) vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight- Fatal four-way match for the World Heavyweight Championship

3- Sheamus vs. Rusev- Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match

4- Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

5- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella- WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

6- The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)- WWE Tag Team Championship match

WWE CLASH IN PARIS 2025 LIVE STREAMING: HOW TO WATCH LIVE TELECAST?

WWE Clash In Paris will be exclusively available for streaming on Netflix. The full PLE will beam on Netflix in India. Check out the steps to know how to watch WWE Clash In Paris online!

-Get a paid subscription for Netflix

-Enter mobile number and password

- Search for WWE, select Clash In Paris PLE

-Click on the watch button, select the audio and video quality

In case you're unable to watch online, you can download the full episode for offline viewing

WWE CLASH IN PARIS START TIME IN IST- KITNE BAJE AYEGA INDIA MEIN?

The show will start in the next few hours. Fans have already started the countdown for the same.

Wondering when will WWE Clash In Paris start in India? The event will premiere at 11:30pm (IST) on Netflix, and not 9pm.