WWE Clash In Paris Timings In India: Where To Watch Online? John Cena Vs Logan Paul Match Winner To Be...

Photo Credit: WWE Netflix X Page

WWE Clash In Paris Timings In India: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tigthen up your seat belts as WWE is all set to take you on a roller coaster ride filled with drama, emotions, thrill and excitement.

WWE Clash In Paris Match Card- Full List Of Matches

WWE will present its PLE Clash in Paris (2025) from Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre on Sunday (August 31). After a long time, a WWE PLE is being organised on a Sunday instead of the usual Saturday. This will be the next big event for WWE after Summerslam 2025.

Take a Poll

Earlier this month, a reliable source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit "The WWE creative team wanted to shock the WWE Universe, and their magic worked like a charm. It was the biggest shocker of the year as Seth Rollins returned, amid injury rumours, to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Seth Rollins vs CM Punk's rivalry is expected to culminate at Wrestlemania 42, where Punk will finally win back his world title."

Here's the full and updated match card for WWE Clash In Paris!

1- John Cena vs. Logan Paul

2- Seth Rollins (c) vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight- Fatal four-way match for the World Heavyweight Championship

3- Sheamus vs. Rusev- Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match

4- Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

5- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella- WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

6- The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)- WWE Tag Team Championship match

Where To Watch WWE Clash In Paris (2025) Matches In India Online? Time Is

9pm or 11:30pm- when will WWE Clash In Paris premiere online in India? If this is the question on your mind, we are here to provide you with all the details.

Wondering when and where to watch WWE: Clash In Paris 2025 in India? The premium live event will exclusively premiere on Netflix in our country as the streaming platform has the exclusive rights for all WWE events in India and several other countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

WWE Clash in Paris matches will commence from 11:30pm (IST) on August 31. The event is expected to go as late as 2:30am, according to Indian Standard Time. While WWE Clash in Paris will start at 8pm in France, it will start at a later time in India due to the difference in Time zones.

How To Watch WWE Clash In Paris For Free In India?

In case you have a paid subscription for Netflix, you can watch WWE Clash In Paris for free, without any additional cost. However, if you don't have an active subscription, you immediately need to get one to watch the WWE PLE.

John Cena Vs Logan Paul Match Winner

Guess who will win the match between John Cena and Logan Paul? Filmibeat's poll indicates that John Cena will emerge victorious in the singles match against Logan Paul. Interestingly, the duo wrestled as a team at Money In The Bank 2025 against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.