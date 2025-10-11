WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Timings Today: Where To Watch John Cena's Final Match In Australia (Perth)?

Photo Credit: WWE India, Netflix WWE X Handle Image

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 timings today India: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten up your seat belts as WWE is all set to take you on a fun-filled ride loaded with twists, drama, action, dhamal and entertainment. Leading WWE superstars including Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, John Cena, AJ Styles, Rhea Ripley, Asuka, Iyo Sky, Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton are set to compete at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 in Perth.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins' match has been highly awaited by the hardcore fans. Expect the unexpected in the match as the top two WWE superstars will collide for the Male's Crown Jewel Championship. Considering Cody is at 3-0 against Rollins, expect Seth to win the match via outside interference, leading to a possible War Games Match at WWE Survivor Series 2025. Seth is definitely winning the match, while Roman Reigns is expected to dominate Bronseen Reed in the main event of Crown Jewel 2025."

When And Where To Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Online In India?

Wondering how to stream WWE Crown Jewel Perth 2025 in India? Netflix is the exclusive partner for all WWE-related PLEs, shows like Raw, Smackdown and NXT. All WWE PLEs (Premium Live events) are exclusively available for streaming on Netflix.