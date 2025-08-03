WWE Summerslam 2025 Full Results: Fans Say 'Heist Of Century'. Why Seth Rollins Defeated CM Punk? EXCL

Photo Credit: WWE India's Instagram Page

WWE Summerslam 2025 Night 1 full results: WWE pulled off a shocker as Seth Rollins marched to the ring after CM Punk's decisive victory against Gunther in the main event of Summerslam 2025. As Punk won a world title after 13 long years, the fans cheered for him at MetLife Stadium. However, the celebrations were short-lived.

WHY SETH ROLLINS DEFEATED CM PUNK? WAS INJURY ANGLE FAKE?

Pulling off a massive surprise, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract against Punk, winning the match in just 10 seconds. CM Punk's dreams have been crushed once again as Rollins stole the limelight from him for the second time.

Earlier this year, Seth Rollins turned heel and defeated CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 night 1 main event. The day was special for Punk as it marked his first Wrestlemania main event match; however, Rollins and Paul Heyman's planning and plotting ruined things for him.

A reliable source associated with WWE exclusively shared a pointer with Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit about Seth Rollins' win. "The WWE creative team wanted to shock the WWE Universe, and their magic worked like a charm. It was the biggest shocker of the year as Seth Rollins returned, amid injury rumours, to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Seth Rollins vs CM Punk's rivalry is expected to culminate at Wrestlemania 42, where Punk will finally win back his world title," he said.

'HEIST OF CENTURY, DREW MCYNTRE LAUGHING IN CORNERS': MEME FEST ERUPTS

Fans expressed their thoughts after Seth Rollins emerged as the new champion at the expense of CM Punk. From Drew Mcyntre's mention to terming it as 'heist of the century', the victory sparked a massive conversation on social media platforms.

One user commented, The only person to top Seth's heist of the century was Seth himself (sic)."

"Drew laughing in backstage and says instant karma. Drew be like- I prayed for this and it happened (sic)," another user wrote on YouTube.

"People are saying this is Punk's "Drew McIntyre moment" to me its more like it's CM Punk's "Jeff Hardy 2009 moment"," a fan mentioned CM Punk's cash-in on Jeff Hardy.

WWE SUMMERSLAM 2025 NIGHT 1 RESULTS- WHO WON, WHO LOST?

Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton, Seth Rollins, sami Zayn won it big at WWE's 'Biggest part of the Summer'.

Check out the winners, losers from WWE Summerslam 2025 right here!

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso defeated Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed (with Paul Heyman) in a tag match

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defeated The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez) to win WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Sami Zayn defeated Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) (As Zayn won, Kross had to admit that he was wrong about Sami Zayn)

Tiffany Stratton defeated Jade Cargill to retain WWE Women's Championship

Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul defeated Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in a tag team match

CM Punk defeated Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins (with Paul Heyman) defeated CM Punk to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship