WWE Summerslam 2025 Results: Seth Rollins Cashes-In MITB On CM Punk, Tiffany Retains

WWE Summerslam 2025 Results: It's the heist of the century. Seth Rollins pulled off an injury gimmick with ease as he made the world believe that he was injured at Saturday Night Main Event in a match against LA Knight. However, it was just a ploy to deceive his opponents, especially CM PUNK. Seth Rollins is the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion as he cashed in his Money In The Bank contract against Punk at Summerslam 2025.

WWE SUMMERSLAM 2025 MATCH RESULTS: SETH ROLLINS DEFEATS CM PUNK IN MAIN EVENT

Everybody believed that Seth Rollins is seriously injured and he might have to forfeit the Money In The Bank contract. There were speculations that he might give it to either Bron Breaker or Bronson Reed. However, the injury angle was fake.

Despite being seen on crutches, Seth Rollins was never injured. His work has been described as the 'heist and lie of the century'. The WWE Universe was shocked when his music hit after CM Punk defeated Gunther in a hard-fought match.

Seth Rollins acted as if he were injured while addressing CM Punk in the ring. However, he later attacked the new champion with his crutches and then cashed in his contract. He beat CM Punk in 10 seconds using his finisher, the Stomp, to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

WWE SUMMERSLAM 2025 FULL MATCH RESULTS

While Seth Rollins' victory is the talk of the town, we have a new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions- Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. The duo won the titles after beating the Judgement Day members Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

In another shocker, Tiffany Stratton retained her WWE Women's Championship against Queen of the Ring 2025 winner Jade Cargil.

Here are the Summerslam 2025 match results!

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso defeated Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed (with Paul Heyman) in a tag match

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defeated The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez) to win WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Sami Zayn defeated Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) (As Zayn won, Kross had to admit that he was wrong about Sami Zayn)

Tiffany Stratton defeated Jade Cargill to retain WWE Women's Championship

Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul defeated Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in a tag team match

CM Punk defeated Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins (with Paul Heyman) defeated CM Punk to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Summerslam 2025 Night 2 will be available for streaming on Netflix on Monday (August 4) in India.