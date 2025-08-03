WWE Summerslam 2025 Timings In India: How To Watch John Cena-Cody Rhodes' Match Online?

WWE Summerslam 2025 timings in India: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brace yourself for an action-packed event in MetLife Stadium as WWE is all set to present Summerslam 2025 Night 2 on Sunday (August 3).

WWE SUMMERSLAM 2025 DAY 2 MATCHES, LINE-UP, MAIN EVENT

The first night of WWE Summerslam 2025 turned out to be a blockbuster affair as Seth Rollins pulled off an upset win over CM Punk. Pulling the 'biggest heist of the century', Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract after Punk defeated Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

In a hard-fought main event, Punk beat Gunther to become a world champion after twelve long years. However, his happiness was short-lived as Seth Rollins entered the ring, confirming that his injury angle was fake.

A reliable source associated with WWE exclusively shared an update with Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit about Seth Rollins' win. "The WWE creative team wanted to shock the WWE Universe, and their magic worked like a charm. It was the biggest shocker of the year as Seth Rollins returned, amid injury rumours, to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Seth Rollins vs CM Punk's rivalry is expected to culminate at Wrestlemania 42, where Punk will finally win back his world title," the source said.

Here's the full Summerslam 2025 match card

Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky (Women's World Championship)

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria (Women's Intercontinental Championship)

Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (United States Championship)

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles (Intercontinental Championship)

The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy) (c) vs. Andrade and Rey Fénix vs. #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Fraxiom (Axiom and Nathan Frazer) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (WWE Tag Team Championship)

John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes (WWE Undisputed Championship)

WWE SUMMERSLAM 2025 TIMINGS: HOW TO WATCH SUMMERSLAM 2025 FULL EVENT ONLINE IN INDIA?

Wondering where and how to watch WWE Summerslam 2025 night 2 in India? The WWE PLE will be available only on Netflix for streaming. As the satellite rights of WWE ended in March 2025, Sony Network can no longer premiere the events of the World Wrestling Entertainment on Sony Ten 1 or Sony Ten 2.

WWE Summerslam 2025 will not air on television in India. However, Indian viewers need not worry as they can live stream the full WWE Summerslam 2025 event on the Netflix app.

WWE Summerslam 2025 will be available for streaming from Monday (August 4) at 3:30am. Due to the difference in time zones, the event will premiere in India on Monday, while it happens on a Sunday in the USA.

WWE Summerslam 2025 will kick-start from 3:30am instead of 5:30am. Users who have a paid subscription for Netflix can watch WWE Summerslam 2025 matches for free. In case you don't have a subscription, you need to buy one to live stream Summerslam 2025.