‘Zootopia 2’ New Trailer Teases Shakira And Ed Sheeran's Song, Zoo

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released the third official trailer and brand-new poster for its eagerly awaited animated feature, Zootopia 2, set to release in theatres across India on 28th November in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

This latest trailer not only offers a deeper look at Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde's thrilling new adventure, but also gives fans an exclusive first listen to "Zoo" - a dynamic original song performed by Shakira (returning as pop star Gazelle) and Ed Sheeran. The electrifying collaboration promises to be one of the film's standout musical moments, capturing the vibrant energy and heart of Zootopia.

In Zootopia 2, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voice of Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voice of Jason Bateman) find their partnership tested when Chief Bogo (voice of Idris Elba) assigns them to the "Partners in Crisis" counseling program. But their bond faces its greatest challenge yet when they are drawn into a twisting mystery involving the arrival of a venomous snake in the animal metropolis.

The sequel introduces a host of new characters, including Gary De'Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan), Nibbles (voice of Fortune Feimster), and quokka therapist Dr. Fuzzby (voice of Quinta Brunson), while welcoming back beloved characters from the Oscar®-winning original film.

From the Oscar®-winning team of Jared Bush and Byron Howard (directors) and Yvett Merino (producer), Zootopia 2 marks Walt Disney Animation Studios' 64th animated feature film.

Releasing in Indian theatres on 28th November, 2025 In English, Hindi, Tamil Telugu.