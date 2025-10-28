Zootopia 2 Release Date: One Month To Go For Nick And Judy's Next Adventure

In just one month, the rookie cops Judy Hopps (voice of Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voice of Jason Bateman) will reunite for a fun new adventure in Zootopia 2, the highly anticipated sequel to 2016's Academy Award®-winning Zootopia. The duo will team-up with a mysterious pit viper, Gary De'Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan).

In the film​, Judy and Nick find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De'Snake arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, they must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. The film also features a song by Shakira and Ed Sheeran.

From the Oscar®-winning team of Jared Bush and Byron Howard (directors) and Yvett Merino (producer), "Zootopia 2" also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Quinta Brunson and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle.

Walt Disney Studios India releases Zootopia 2 exclusively in Indian theatres on November 28​ in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.