Ford v Ferrari Movie Review: This Christian Bale And Matt Damon Starrer Makes For A Splendid Watch

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Noah Jupe Director: James Mangold

Ford v Ferrari, one of the biggest Hollywood movies of the year, arrived in theatres in India today (November 15), giving cinephiles a reason to rejoice. The film, featuring top stars Christian Bale and Matt Damon in the lead, has created a good deal of buzz among fans due to its stellar cast and intriguing plot and this means that the stakes are pretty high. So, did the sports drama live up to expectations?

Read the Ford v Ferrari movie review to find out.

Plot

The James Mangold-directed flick revolves around the the surprising events that unfold when a war veteran/ professional race car driver and an automotive designer get involved in the intense rivalry between the iconic car manufacturers 'Ford' and 'Ferrari'.

Screenplay And Execution

At a superficial level, Ford v Ferrari features a routine plot that focuses on corporate rivalry while highlighting how people often end up becoming mere pawn in a 'big bad game'. However, the film manages to strike a cord because of its subtext and sincere execution. The first half is a bit slow but this is justified as it adds depth to the onscreen action. The scenes featuring Christian Bale have come out well and work mainly because of their intensity. Matt Damon's sequences too a good but might not click with the masses.

Ford v Ferrari picks up big time post the 'interval', leaving viewers asking for more. The '24 Hours of Le Mans' race, the big highlight of the second half, has been executed quite well, beginning in the most unexpected way possible. There is also a twist towards the end and this adds a a new dimension to the movie.

While the race sequences have been executed quite well, the scenes involving Christian Bale's family fail to make an impact

The closing sequences, however, are simply mindblowing and might leave some movie buffs teary-eyed.

Performances

Christian Bale is the heart and soul of Ford v Ferrari and delivers a riveting performance, highlighting his character's struggles quite well. He also manages to underplay things a bit in the softer sequences, proving that he is quite a versatile actor.

Matt Damon too is quite good. However, he pales in comparison to the 'Vice' star.

Caitríona Balfe has virtually nothing to do in Ford v Ferrari and hence fails to prove her mettle. The supporting cast, including names such as Tracy Letts, Noah Jupe and Remo Girone, is decent.

Technical Aspects

The cinematography is effective and ups the recall value of the race sequences. The background score gels with the reel action, keeping fans hooked. The editing is decent as the film does not drag at any point. The other technical departments have been handled well.

Positives

Christian Bale's Energetic Performance

Matt Damon And Christian Bale's Chemistry

Thrilling Car Races

Emotional Climax

Stellar Production Values

Negatives

A Few Emotional Sequences Feel Forced

Caitríona Balfe Is Under-utilised

The First Half Might Not Be Everyone's Cup Of Tea

The Verdict

Ford v Ferrari is a compelling attempt at storytelling that exceeds expectations.