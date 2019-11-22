Frozen 2 Movie Review: A Big Disappointment

Rating: 1.5 /5 Star Cast: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Director: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Josh Gad

Frozen 2, a sequel to the 2013 release Frozen, hit screens in India today (November 22, 2019) amidst reasonable fanfare. The movie, helmed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, has piqued the curiosity because of a variety of reasons and this makes it a big release. So, did the animated musical fantasy-drama live up to expectations, giving kids a reason to rejoice? Read the Frozen 2 movie review to find out.

Plot

Frozen 2 revolves around the unexpected and shocking events that take place when Elsa starts hearing a 'voice', which compels her to undertake an adventure and uncover a secret.

Screenplay

At a superficial level, the film features a pretty sound storyline that has the potential to inspire and entertain kids. However, it is let down by an underwhelming screenplay. The first half is slow and predictable. It lacks a sense of urgency. Except for a few scenes involving Elsa and her sister Anna, nothing really works here. There are a few witty one-liners but they are unable to save the day.

The second half is a bit better but fails to keep fans hooked. It features a few big revelations but most of them fall flat because of the laboured narrative. However, the predictable yet emotional 'I love warm hugs' sequence, featuring Olaf manages to strike a chord, proving that Frozen 2 had the potential to be a good film.

Similarly, some of the more ambitious 'adventure' sequences have been presented well but feel forced.

To make matters worse, there is nothing even remotely surprising about the climax. The 'reunion' scene, however, might work with children.

Performances

Idina Menzel has done a fair job of voicing Elsa. The maturity in her voice adds a new dimension to the character. Kristen Bell too fares pretty well and highlights the innocence associated with Elsa. Josh Gad, who voices Olaf, is simply fabulous. His goofy dialogue delivery is likely to be a feast for the little ones. The rest of the voice cast is decent.

Technical Aspects

Music is one of the biggest highlights of Frozen 2. The 'Some Things Never Change' number, in particular, is quite heartwarming. Production values are top-notch. Similarly, the background score elevates a few scenes. Editing is not too impressive as the movie drags at several points.

Pros

Good Production Values

Impressive Background Score

Voice Cast Does Its Job Well

Scenes Involving Anna And Elsa Might Click With Kids

Decent Songs

Cons

Predictable Screenplay

Weak Climax

Narrative Lacks Depth And Urgency

Slow At Certain Points

Some of The 'Grander' Scenes Feel Forced

Editing Is Not As Good As Expected

Limited Appeal Outside The Target Group

Verdict

Frozen 2 had the potential to be a classic, however, it ends up being a colossal disappointment. While kids might like the film to some extent, it most definitely isn't another 'The Lion King'. Enough said!

