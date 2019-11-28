Frozen 2 Movie Review: Disney Tackles Darker Themes Of Change, Purpose, And Loss

Rating: 4.0 /5

The challenge before the Frozen team that was tasked with a sequel six years after the release of the first movie, was to surpass the earlier work. Disney has given us many memorable movies, heart-warming characters, tear-jerking situations and rib-tickling moments. Frozen had them all too, but what stood out by far was the story. It adapted Hans Andersen's beloved fairy tale 'The Snow Queen' to screen and transformed the way we think about true love. The sequel could not be a run-of-the-mill adventure, but how do you set it apart?

After Moana and Frozen, Disney has again succeeded in making a movie where the heroine is her own saviour, much as we all are on our individual journeys of self-discovery. Frozen 2 also has a distinctly darker character than its 2013 sister. Don't worry, they all get a happily ever after, but everything that happens in-between shows that Disney made this film as much for a mature audience as it did for the kids.

Grappling with questions of purpose, self-discovery, transformation, betrayal, and loss, Frozen 2 would strike a chord with an audience across all age groups. Frozen 2 takes place in a fall backdrop, the season that characterises change, and change is always difficult. Elsa feels the urge to follow a voice that will unravel mysteries of the past and answer the reason behind her magical powers. Anna has resolved to follow and protect Elsa at all costs. Ice-man Kristoff, Olaf, and reindeer Sven come along too and they are all thrust into a magical forest that will transform all our characters in different ways. The songs move the story along and are meaningful. The background score that threads through the film is mesmerising and haunting and will ring in your ears long after. Elsa and Anna grow with this film and teach us to face our fears.

If the lesson from the first movie was to 'Let It Go' and essentially 'be yourself', then the takeaway from the sequel would be to do the 'Next Right Thing' when faced with life-transforming changes. Frozen 2 is a good attempt at storytelling and makes for a delightful watch.