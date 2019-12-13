Jumanji The Next Level Movie Review: This Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Starrer Is A Treat For Fans

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas Director: Jake Kasdan

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Jumanji The Next Level, a sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, arrived in theatres today (December 13, 2019) much to the delight of countless movie buffs. The film has created a great deal of buzz among cinemagoers as the makers claim that it is wilder and more action-packed than the 2017 release, which makes it a high-stakes affair. So, did the biggie deliver the goods? Read the Jumanji The Next Level movie review to find out.

Plot

The film revolves around the chaos that prevails when 'Spencer' re-enters the 'game world' to fulfil a desire, forcing his gang to follow suit.

Screenplay

Jumanji The Next Level has a templated screenplay, which tries too hard to recreate the highs/thrills associated with its prequel. Most 'twists' in the first half are predictable and lack shock value. However, they might click with the target audience. The second half is a lot better and works mainly because of the crackling chemistry between 'Eddie' and 'Milo'. The emotional scenes between the two add depth to the narrative.

Some of the action scenes have been executed well and should keep the younger generation hooked. However, the fight sequence towards the end is not as good as expected.

Performances

Dwayne Johnson is the heart and soul of Jumanji The Next Level and proves he is 'The Most Electrifying Man' in town. His comic timing and witty dialogue delivery add a new dimension to the onscreen action. Kevin Hart too is top-notch and proves his mettle.

Karen Gillan is adequate and does justice to the action scenes. Nick Jonas does not get much scope, failing to make an impact. Jack Black manages to deliver the goods, entertaining fans with his antics. The other cast members are decent.

Technical Aspects

The background score is good and gives fans an adrenaline rush. Production values are better than expected, making Jumanji The Next Level, a visual feast. The movie never really drags too much, which suggests the editing is decent. The other technical aspects too have been handled pretty competently.

Pros

Dwayne Johnson's 'Electrifying' Performance

Entertaining Action Scenes

Top-notch Production Values

Second Half Has An Emotional Connect

Tailor-made For 'Jumanji' Fans

Background Score Packs A Punch

Cons

Predictable Screenplay

Nick Jonas Gets Limited Scope

The Final Fight and 'Climax' Lack Intensity

Verdict

Jumanji The Next Level is a good attempt at storytelling, which is likely to click with fans.