      Knives Out Movie Review: This Daniel Craig-Chris Evans Starrer Makes For A Decent Watch

      Rating:
      3.0/5
      Star Cast: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas
      Director: Rian Johnson

      Daniel Craig, one of the biggest names in Hollywood, is back with his latest release Knives Out, which arrived in theatres today (November 29) and gave moviegoers a reason to rejoice. The film, directed by Rian Craig Johnson, has created a reasonable amount of buzz amongst fans and this makes it a crucial release for all concerned. So, did the murder-mystery deliver the goods and entertain cinemagoers? Read the Knives Out movie review to find out.

      Plot

      The film revolves around the unexpected events that unfold when a self-made tycoon is found dead under 'suspicious circumstances'. Things turn murkier when a debonair investigator/detective enters the scene and learns one big secret after the other.

      Screenplay

      Knives Out starts off on a shocking note, which might leave movie buffs stunned. Thereafter, it plays out like a conventional murder mystery and manages to keep die-hard fans of the genre hooked. The interrogation scenes have been executed well and prove to be the backbone of the first half. They also add depth to the characters, which enhances the experience. The second half, however, is not as good as expected. While the initial portions are good, things soon become predictable and this dilutes the impact of the 'big twist' towards the end.

      Performances

      Daniel Craig is the heart and soul of Knives Out and elevates the onscreen action with his suave dialogue delivery and charming screen presence. Chris Evans is okay but gets overshadowed by 'James Bond'. Christopher Plummer is simply fabulous and conveys the loneliness of his character quite well.

      Ana de Armas impresses big time, 'throwing up' a splendid act. Some of the sequences involving her character have situational humour and this works in her favour. The rest of the cast members are pretty good and carry their roles rather well.

      Technical Departments

      The movie's background score is not too effective, failing to elevate the key scenes. However, the editing is reasonably good as none of the sequences drag. Cinematography is good, especially in the opening sequence. The other technical departments have been handled well.

      Pros

      Daniel Craig's 'Sherlock' Act

      Solid Opening Sequence

      Sequences Involving Ana de Armas and Christopher Plummer

      Competent Editing

      Cons

      Predictable Second Half

      Weak Background Score

      Chris Evans Is Under-utilised

      The Verdict

      Knives Out is a predictable but sincere movie that should click with the target audience.

