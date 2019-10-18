Maleficent Mistress Of Evil Movie Review: This Angelina Jolie Starrer Is A Mess

Rating: 2.0 /5 Star Cast: Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Edward George Skrein Director: Joachim Rønning

Angelina Jolie, one of the biggest names in Hollywood, is in the limelight due to her latest release Maleficent Mistress of Evil, which arrived in theatres today (October 18) amidst much fanfare. The film, a sequel to the 2014 dark fantasy-drama Maleficent, has created a reasonable amount of buzz amongst fans, which is a positive sign. Moreover, the trailer suggests that the film features a strong and intense storyline, which seems to have piqued the curiosity big time. So, did the eagerly awaited movie deliver the goods? Read the Maleficent Mistress of Evil review to find out.

Plot

Maleficent Mistress of Evil revolves around the absolute chaos that breaks out when two warring kingdoms are forced to come together because of 'love'. It also touches upon the need to co-exist while highlighting the futility of conflict.

Screenplay

Maleficent Mistress of Evil, which had the potential to be a meaningful and entertaining attempt at storytelling, fails to make any impact due to its weak screenplay. While the film opens on a decent note, things go downhill pretty fast. Most of the big moments are cliched and predictable, to say the least. Moreover, Maleficent Mistress of Evil drags towards the end, testing our patience like never before.

The sequences involving the titular character and her 'daughter', however, strike a chord, elevating the film to some extent. Sadly, such scenes are few and far between. Similarly, the big reveal towards the end fails to salvage Maleficent Mistress of Evil.

Performances

Angelina Jolie is pretty good and manages to highlight the conflicts faced by her character rather well. Her elegant screen presence and swag add a new dimension to the viewing experience. Elle Fanning is quite disappointing and makes virtually no impact. Michelle Pfeiffer delivers a sincere performance, proving her mettle. Her scenes with the 'Mr and Mrs Smith' actress have come out well but are let down by the laboured and tedious narrative.

The other cast members have virtually nothing to do and get lost in the crowd.

Technical Aspects

Maleficent Mistress of Evil becomes virtually unbearable towards the end with several scenes coming across as forced. In other words, the editing is quite underwhelming. The background score is decent and makes some of the scenes, little less unbearable. Cinematography and other production values are reasonably impressive.

Positives

Angelina Jolie's Sincere Performance

Good Production Values

Negatives

Weak Screenplay

Predictable 'Big Moments'

Weak Editing

Elle Fanning's Disappointing Act

The Verdict

Maleficent Mistress of Evil is a wasted opportunity.