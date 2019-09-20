Rambo Last Blood Movie Review: A Good Watch For Sylvester Stallone Fans

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta Director: Adrian Grunberg

Rambo Last Blood, the final chapter of the legendary Rambo series, hit screens in India today (September 20, 2019), and this gave Sylvester Stallone fans a big reason to celebrate. The film, directed by Adrian Grunberg, has created a fair deal of buzz amongst fans of action movies, which means that the stakes are higher than usual. So, did 'Sly' manage to deliver the goods one last time. Read the Rambo Last Blood review to find out.

Plot

Rambo Last Blood revolves around an aged John Rambo, who is forced to enter Mexico when his 'daughter' is kidnapped by a deadly cartel and made to enter the flesh trade.

Screenplay

Rambo Last Blood opens on a relatively weak note as the opening sequence lacks the organic intensity, which is the trademark of the Rambo series. However, the scenes involving Rambo and his friend's daughter make up for the slow start. Business picks up once the action shifts to Mexico as things become quite murky. The last 20 minutes, in particular, are likely to click with Stallone fans as they are quite intense and gory. While the excessive violence might put off a certain section of the audience, it is justified given the fact that Rambo Last Blood is an actioner.

Performances

Stallone is the heart and soul of Rambo Last Blood, proving that he 'has still got it'. His intensity in the action scenes is at par with what he had shown in the previous films of the Rambo series. He has also handled most of the emotional scenes rather well. The supporting cast, featuring names such as Paz Vega and Sergio Peris-Mencheta, is adequate.

Direction And Technical Departments

Adrian Grunberg has done a fair job of capturing the essence of the Rambo series. However, Rambo Last Blood lacks the rawness that made the earlier films click with all and sundry. The cinematography heightens the impact of a few scenes. The editing is decent as the film does not drag too much. The goosebumps-inducing background score helps the final few sequences excite the 'Sly Army'. The other technical departments too have been handled well.

Positives

Sylvester Stallone's Screen Presence

Strong Climax

Background Music

Action Scenes

Negatives

A Bit Cliched

Weak Opening Scene

Not As Good As The Previous Rambo Movies

Verdict

Rambo Last Blood is a slightly flawed but sincere tribute to the Rambo series.