Spies In Disguise Movie Review: Tom Holland And Will Smith's Kids Film Is All Heart

Language: English

Duration: 102 minutes

Story: Spies in Disguise is a story about a scientist, Walter Beckett who wishes to change the way world fights. His inventions are disregarded and called weird but to get his point across he plans to work with the best agent on the force, Lance Sterling to change the system.

Review: Inspired by a short animation film Pigeon: Impossible, this Tom Holland and Will Smith starrer is about making the world a better place with the viewpoint of a six-year-old. The film follows the idea of an innocent scientist who wishes to keep his promise to his mother of saving the world with his weird gadgets. Walter Beckett voiced by Tom Holland is the scientist who learned to make safety gadgets at the age of six. As he grew up he knew there was a better way of fighting and protecting then using explosive and violent means. Even though hired by the top spy agency, Walter's gadgets were still called weird, and to get the agency to see otherwise he had a plan. To convince their top agent of his viewpoint.

Lance Sterling is the best agent anyone has ever seen. He is smart, calculative, charming, flies through choppers and gets the job done, always, but he will never work with a partner. However, it is all about to change when he is branded as a criminal and the whole force is at this tail, while the main culprit is out there about to kill people.

Directed by Troy Quane and Nick Bruno, the film brings a new story to the spy genre. It aims at enforcing a new idea of safe is the new cool for the kids and at the same time adds some fun element for the adults watching it alongside. The characters are designed to look like their voice actors which adds to the cuteness of the film, Tom sounds almost like his spiderman-self and Will is his cool and confident agent who will not take no for an answer.

The screenplay and dialogues of the film are kept simple and straight to the point, since it is aimed at a younger audience. But the adults will definitely get a kick out of the gadgets and the visuals used in the film. After the first 15 minutes of the film, it will quickly suck you in as the relationship between the leads Will and Holland gets serious. Their banter is simply wacky and hilarious, there are some silly gags in the film but they also add to its wackiness and charm.

Other than the two leads most of the film and its characters like the robot arm Villian aren't fleshed out but that doesn't hurt the film or its message. One thing that I liked and hated in the movie was the reference to the east asian culture. Japanese thugs and Walter being obsessed with K-drama at first glance seems funny but the voice actors had an American accent and all of it was almost presented as though mocked.

Overall it is a one time watch, the idea that kids taking the film's message to heart and growing up to fix things is refreshing. The film has a bit of something for everyone and is crazy enough just to make it all work together.

