Terminator Dark Fate Movie Review: This Arnold Schwarzenegger Starrer Makes For A Good Watch

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis Director: Tim Miller

Terminator Dark Fate, a sequel to the 1991 release Terminator 2 Judgement Day, released in India today (November 1, 2019), much to the delight of Arnold Schwarzenegger fans. The film, directed by Tim Miller, has piqued the curiosity big time as it is touted to have the 'James Cameron touch'. So, did it live up to expectations, reviving the iconic franchise? Read the Terminator Dark Fate review to find out.

Plot

Terminator Dark Fate revolves around the chaos that prevails when an 'enhanced human' is sent back in time to project a young lady, who can 'save humanity' from being wiped out. As the story progresses, we are re-introduced to some familiar characters and this sets the tone for what's to follow.

Screenplay

The opening sequences of Terminator Dark Fate rely on nostalgia and 'shock value' to create an impact, which dilutes their impact. Luckily, things get back on track pretty soon, much to the relief of the audience. The screenplay, by and large, relies more on 'showing' rather than 'telling' and this helps the on-screen action click with die-hard fans. The scenes involving Linda Hamilton and Mackenzie Davis have come out well and are in many ways the 'X' factor of the first half. The second half begins on a wobbly note and feels a bit predictable. However, the big twist makes up for everything, leaving fans spellbound. The closing sequences too have been executed rather well and strike a chord. The 'For John' dialogue, in particular, might give fans goosebumps.

Performances

Linda Hamilton does full justice to her role, pulling of the action scenes with effortless ease. Arnold Schwarzenegger is pretty good and proves that 'he's still got it'. His towering screen presence adds a new dimension to Terminator Dark Fate.

Mackenzie Davis is sincere, but fails to make much of an impact. Natalia Reyes is quite a revelation as she does a splendid job of highlighting her character's predicament.

Technical Aspects

Terminator Dark Fate features some impressive visuals and action scenes. As such, the cinematography is good. Similarly, the iconic background music elevates the impact of several crucial sequences. The editing, however, could have been a bit tighter.

Pros

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Solid Performance

The Scenes Featuring Mackenzie Davis And Linda Hamilton

Good Production Values

Decent Screenplay

Good Emotional Connect

Cons

A Bit Predictable

Relies On 'Shock Value' In The Initial Portions

The Verdict

Terminator Dark Fate is a good attempt at storytelling that should click with the target audience.