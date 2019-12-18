The Illegal Movie Review: Portrays A Gritty And Disheartening Tale Of Big City Dreams

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Director:

Story: A gritty realistic story about a young film school student from middle-class India who's forced to drop out to support his family while staying in the United States as an undocumented worker.

'The Illegal' is a glimpse into the grim side of what happens when your dreams don't come true. It could you the unsupportive family, the financial pressure or the words of a passerby that give you the epiphany, but 'a wise man knows when to give up on his dream and move on'. It is those words that change the course of the film, and Hassan Ahmed's life. He is an aspiring filmmaker he moves to Los Angeles to study but is hit with reality as soon as he reaches the foreign land. 'The Illegal' is a cry for help of the undocumented workers struggling in the US.

The film starts with Hassan, played by Suraj Sharma, taking his leave from home and his family. He shoots a video of his parents and sister sharing few words of wisdom for the hard times ahead while he studies at UCLA to become a filmmaker. The close to achievable dream soon stars slipping through his hands when his uncle admits being unable to house and feed and leaves him off on the streets. Hassan then finds help and care in another Indian restaurant who agrees to provide accommodation in return for working at his restaurant. With an under the table job Hassan manages to take on the load of college courses with the help of Babji played by Iqbal Theba. While he assures his family with a lie that life is good in the US, he is unaware of his father's deteriorating situation back home.

In spite of realizing he has signed on for a lifetime of servitude at the restaurant, Hassan takes a huge loan to save his father gives up on his dreams and moves on to living a life of an undocumented worker who may never return home. The film's end credit scenes are glimpses of interviews Hassan took of his co-workers who were also fooled into working for life as undocumented workers.

Suraj Sharma is a mix of innocence and brevity as Hassan, though he faces the harsh reality he still tries to make the best of it. The film also sheds some light on the effect of choices, at every turn he is faced with a choice and his choice is what changes his future. The film however only focuses on the dark shadows without a light of hope, while Hassan does find companionship he quickly sees the difference between their life and gives up without opening up to her. While his choices landed him in a vicious cycle of despair it leaves you to think if you would make the same choices or give up early on?

Overall the film is an account of life-like events of many stories that end up in back allies of shiny restaurants that go unnoticed. 'Nobody wants to be illegal, everyone has their own reasons behind it'.