Come Play Movie Review: The Horror Flick Comes With Easy Scares But Emotional Depth

Directed by Jacob Chase, Come Play is an extended feature film that comes from a 2017 horror short film called Larry. Chase has kept the origins similar to the short, where Larry who lives on the other side of the screen can see you and only wants to make friends. Build for a tech-obsessed modern world, the story offers plenty of opportunities to explore a truly horror story. Larry too makes for a scary monster, but the makers have chosen to maintain a simplistic setting. The film also focuses more on its message of love and friendship than the age-old horror laden shindigs to impress the audience.

Come Play is more of a horror story for children but still has plenty satisfying jump scares as well as atmospheric scares. While a slow burn, the screenplay has been stretched to play out for about 100 minutes. Several other characters introduced in the film also provide very little information or depth to the story.

Azhy Robertson as Oliver makes up for the wafer-thin character and screenplay. We don't see him speak in the film, but that does not stop him from interacting with others, real or supernatural characters. Gillian Jacobs, who plays the mother enjoys the most screen time after Oliver Her performance as the desperate mother who is trying to help her son with something she does not understand, is what grounds the audience in the story.

Overall, Come Play turns out to be a less scary and predictable film, but its message about finding human connection among friends and family is surprisingly poignant and is true especially right now, with social distancing amidst a pandemic, forcing people to stay behind a screen.