      To All The Boys 2 Movie Review: Noah Centineo And Lana Condor Bring Back The Rom-Com Feels

      3.0/5
      Star Cast: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Tyrese Gibson
      Director: Justin Lin

      Language: English

      Duration: 1 hr 21 minutes

      Available On: Netflix

      Story: As Lara Jean Covey's relationship with Peter Kavinsky continues to grow, she reunites with another recipient of her old love letters. John Ambrose McClaren comes back with not just a response to her letter but to win her over.

      Review: To All The Boys I Have Loved Before ended with Lara Jean and Peter becoming a real couple, the sequel starts soon after as the two can be seen going on their first date at the beginning. The film is not just a rom-com about a come of age teenager, but it is also a wake-up call that love is all things messy and nothing perfect.

      Lara Jean's sister Kitty in the previous release had sent out her old love letters to her crushes, most found their way back to her, except one. Lara Jean was hoping it was long forgotten when she receives a response from her sith grade crush John Ambrose Mcclaren. And the response is not an email or a text, it is an actual letter through snail mail. I immediately start shipping for John instead of Peter, who spoiler alter, copies a poem instead of writing one! but in the end, it right in the title, Lara still loves Peter and so do we all.

      The film is filled with cute romantic gestures and some heartbreaking moments. While the love triangle and Covey trying to find her perfect date, is still at the centre of the story, you do get a chance to uncover Lara's relationship with her childhood best friend and Peter's ex Gen.

      What we miss in the film is Lara and Peter's screen time, alone and together. We hardly get to see them, in spite of their chemistry being the biggest selling point of the previous film. Several other moments in the film do make up for the loss, also Lara's dialogues like, "I thought, thoughts of other boys would magically leave my mind when I started dating Peter" and final monologue of wanting a happily ever after, "This is our story and we are just at the beginning" will resonate so much for audiences of all age groups watching the film.

      You get little time to feel invested in their relationships as new dynamics and characters are added, but the film has a great playlist which is capable of evoking the feelings easily from the audience. To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You, still makes for a good rom-com, not up to the mark with age-old classics but Lara Jean makes you want to fall in love all over again.

      Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 16:02 [IST]
