Beckett Movie Review: John David Washington Is The Heart Of This Unusual Thriller

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: John David Washington, Boyd Holbrook, Alicia Vikander Director: Ferdinando Cito Filomarino

Available On: Netflix

Duration: 110 minutes

Language: English

Story: After a tragic car accident Beckett an American tourist is on the run in Greece when he is caught in between a political conspiracy making him a target for assassination. Risking his life, Beckett aims to do what's right even if people from his own country are against him.

Review: Beckett starring John David Washington is a suspenseful thriller in the sense that you know what you are watching till the end. However, the film manages to surprise you with the simplest script and great acting from the entire cast, including John David Washington, Boyd Holbrook, Alicia Vikander.

The film follows a couple vacationing in Greece, Beckett (John David Washington) and April (Alicia Vikander), who decide to travel to a more rural area after Athens is overtaken by protests. While not much context is offered here, things make more sense as the plot moves forward. On their way to a hotel, the two face a tragic accident and Beckett ends up finds himself an unlikely target of a manhunt.

It is during the accident that he sees something that he shouldn't have. He is forced to be on the run, and get help from anyone willing in a foreign country. Even with some help, he is unable to uncover the hows and whys in time. Instead, he risks his life for one thing that feels right.

While Alicia Vikander has a small part to play, alongside John she sets the mystic tone for the film early on. Without saying much, John gives away everything with his acting, whether it is his look at the little heart fading on his hand or the quiet mummers and sniffles that caught the attention of not only his co-stars but also the audience.

The screenplay in this film, is a man of few words, instead of explaining every emotion and the complex political circumstances of the country, the audience is kept in the dark to figure it out along with the leading actor. Most of the dialogues in the film are in Greek, which seemed annoying at first but, you get used to it. Beckett is an American who does not know Greek, making it easier for the audience to understand his frustrations, and it is the only time you feel contented with his character.

Unfortunately, the film gives very little information about the leading characters for the audience to care about their pain and gain. But John's acting keeping you hooked to the screen through every scene. Every single sequence in the film has been designed with care. Scenes take time to develop and have a lot of subtexts, but at the same time, the thrill and the big plot keeps the film on track.

The background score is one of the other things that add character and keeps up the phase even when there is very little traction in the scene. Overall, Beckett is an artstyle film and a commercial film at the same time. It may not be for everyone but it has few things to offer that are worth appreciating. The film is a three-starred one time watch, nonetheless.