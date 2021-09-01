Cinderella Movie Review: Camila Cabello's Musical Fairytale Has Happily Ever After For Everyone

Rating: 3.0 /5

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

Duration: 113 minutes

Language: English

Story: Cinderella is a musical modern-day retelling of the Disney fairytale. It follows Ella a peasant girl who dreams of owning a boutique and selling dresses designed by her. Meanwhile, Billy Porter plays Fairy Godparent aka Fab G who helps Ella reach the royal ball.

Review: Over the course of the film's promotion the makers have revealed that the idea of the retelling began with producer James Corden's concern about how outdated fairytales are. The Amazon Prime Original serves its purpose, the film is inclusive and breaks stereotypes not only for women but also children who have dreams for themselves, who want adventure and hope to discover the world.

Camila is introduced as a peasant girl Ella, who is stuck in her basement designing clothes for no one in particular. She dreams that someday she will be able to start her own boutique called Dresses By Ella and sell her designs across the world. Ella is told off by her stepmother, Vivian (Idina Menzel) reminding her that women cannot own businesses. Meanwhile, Vivian is obsessed with having a better future for herself and her daughters. Her priority is marrying the girls off into a rich family so they can all live in luxury and comfort.

Prince Robert (Nicholas Galitzine) also gets an interesting twist of his own in the new retelling. He is shown as an adventurous lad looking forward to taking his father's place as King because it is expected of him, not because it makes him happy. He refuses marriage proposals brought for the sake of land and territory and chooses to find his true love. We also get to see the King and the Queen struggle with their relationship, while the smart and intelligent princess fights for a room at the counsel's table.

Robert first sets his eyes on Ella at a public event and is impressed when she defies the King. He then proceeds to look for her in disguise and buys a dress designed by her. On offering an invite to the ball, Ella refuses to go since she is not looking for love. But Robert convinces her that he will introduce her to possible clients from all around the world.

The rest of the story goes pretty much the same except for the ending which gives second chances to every single character. The makers have made the film more about new beginnings and acceptance instead of that action and consequences. Cinderella does not take itself too seriously nor does it give an audience the chance to hate any characters. The stepsisters are shown open to Ella's contribution and the only time stepmother does get mad at her is when she realises if Ella comes to the ball, her daughters will not have a chance to win Robert's heart.

Camila Cabello's Ella is the most underdeveloped character in the film. Her only trait is she wants to become a businesswoman, even, people's princess Gwen (Tallulah Greive) who has a screen-time of lesser than ten minutes has a more rounded personality. Camila also seems more robotic as an actress but gives an incredible performance as a singer.

Prince Robert and Queen Beatrice (Minnie Driver) are two characters and actors that will surprise the audience the most. On the other hand, Idina Menzel is the only star who makes a mark. She is not only perfect as the stepmother but is also the only character who makes a deeper connection with the audience.

The soundtrack is of the film has several hit pop songs and few originals like Million to One, and Dream Girl. While some of them feel very out of place for the time and countryside but they fit right in with the film's tone. Unlike Emily Blunt's Mary Poppins, the soundtrack of Cinderella is actually enjoyable.

The screenplay is based only on inclusivity and breaking stereotypes, it is not necessarily focused on building a story or giving the audience a dramatic representation through the retelling. While the original Cinderella had moments of sadness and misery even loss of hope, Camila Cabello's musical is oozing sunshine even in the lowest moment.

Overall, Cinderella is good only for its one-line pitch. The story does not have to suffer when trying to be more inclusive. If the director and writer Kay Cannon had spent more time on paper the execution could lead to more appreciation of all the diverse characters. However, the film is worth a watch for the carefree experience it is trying hard to sell.