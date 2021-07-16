Fear Street Part 3 1666 Movie Review: Netflix Horror Trilogy Wraps Up With As Much Style As Substance

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Ashley Zukerman, Gillian Jacobs Director: Leigh Janiak

Available On: Netflix

Duration: 115 minutes

Language: English

Story: Fear Street Part 3 1666, follows Deena as she witnesses the witch hunt in 1666 witch hunt in a colony plagued by the devil leading to deadly consequences for centuries. Meanwhile, the teenagers in 1994 try to put an end to the town's curse, before it is too late.

Review: Fear Street Part 3 1666 ends the Netflix horror trilogy with a bang. The film not only uncovers the witch's story but also wraps up the paranormal plot of the story, along with bringing justice to other characters across all three films.

Nearly all of the actors from the previous entries appear, playing the ancestors of their more modern counterparts. Deena who finds herself in Sarah Fier's body is protective of her younger brother (Benajmin Flores Jr.). Meanwhile, Sarah's relationship with Hannah (Olivia Scott Welch) even draws parallels to Sam and Deena's relationship. Their forbidden love wasn't easily accepted in 1994, it leads to more frenzy in 1666.

We also get to see Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, McCabe Slye, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, and Ashley Zukerman return as Shadyside settlers. However, the most notable return is of Sheriff Nick Goode who is the colony's outlier Solomon Goode.

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 Movie Review: Even Better Than Part One, All The More Bloodier And Hellish

While the first two movies were an ode to different genres, Fear Street Part 3 1666 takes its own form and blends the thriller revenge concept with a paranormal story. As Deena attempts to bring the hand and body of Sarah Fier together, we find out what happened in 1666, in the colony called the Union and how it was split into Shadyside and Sunnyvale.

The trilogy blends the story taking place between the three timelines and for the third part, the 115 minutes run time feels like watching two films. The first half takes place in 1666 while the other takes place in 1994. It uncovers the mystery behind, Shadysider's doomed fate and why Sunnyvale continues to prosper without reason.

Director Leigh Janiak compels the audience with questions like was Sarah good all along, who betrayed her or the betrayal finally led her to witchcraft. It also talks about fate, the court of public opinion, and choices. While Sarah and Hannah fall prey to the town opinion, Deena refuses to give in.

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 Movie Review: A Tribute To 90s Slasher Films With Modern YA Twist

Kiana Madeira, Ashley Zukerman, and Olivia Scott Welch get their moments to shine but Fear Street Part 3 1666 is about closing the losses ends. The makers have focused more on the storyline and quiet scenes than each character's development. The film is filled with horror imagery, animal deaths and implied sexual assault that deepens the plot, but it is the revenge filled slasher/ carrier style end that keeps you hooked. The film ends where it began in the Shadyside mall, filled with bright neon signs that make up for the dark shots in the first half of the movie.

Overall, the Netflix horror trilogy is interesting enough for the studio to leave an open ending. Though predictable it is hard to look away from the screen despite all the slaughtering and gruesome deaths.