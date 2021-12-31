Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Return to Hogwarts Review: Walk Down Memory Lane With Helena Bonham's Epic Charm

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Gary Oldman, Helena Bonham Carter Director:

Creator: HBO Max

Available On: Amazon Prime Video (January 1st)

Duration: 110 Minutes

Language: English

Story: The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is a reunion special celebrating the film franchise's completion 20 years from the release of the first film in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 2001.

Review: Return to Hogwarts is set to bring back the nostalgia and love for the Harry Potter franchise, however, the documentary-styled reunion comes off more like a director's commentary round up of the eight films. With a long list of appearances set to make cameos, some of the stars get a shorthand as the screen time spent with the leading trio feels a lot more than needed. Not only did the reunion need more of Draco (Tom Felton) it also needed to be focused more on the films than the actors.

The reunion also features many clips from the original series and the behind-the-scenes of the film with the directors. Following the series as well as many aspects of the leading trio's life, fans are bound to get an insight into their favourite characters as well as the actors who grew up on sets in the ten years that the filming took place.

One of the most emotional parts of the special feels when a tribute is given to all the talent lost since the series began including Alan Rickman, Richard Harris, Richard Griffiths, John Hurt, Helen McCrory and more. We also get unmissable moments with Robbie Coltrane who is best known for playing the giant Hagrid.

Emma Watson Recalls Wanting To Quit The Harry Potter Franchise: 'The Fame Thing Had Finally Hit Home'

Meanwhile, Daniel, Emma and Rupert get several moments to revisit their days together, it goes become repetitive and self-involved, when the series is known for so much more. What saved most of the nostalgia is Helena Bonham Carter's humour. Much like her character Bellatrix brings the sombre environment to like and fills it with her charming presence. She begins by reminding Gary Oldman that she killed him and adds, "Sorry, it had to be done." Gary Oldman and Ralph Fiennes add some class and real reflection to the beloved franchise also.

The writer JK Rowling makes two cameos in the reunion with clips from an interview-style documentary from 2019. According to reports, the producers decided to maintain distance from the writer after her controversial statements about the trans community, which also received backlash from the Harry Potter leading cast.

Emma Watson Recalls Why She 'Fell In Love' With Tom Felton On Set Of Harry Potter Film

Overall, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is like watching a fast forward commentary of the movies, it may bore some and make others want to watch the entire series again. Clips from the emotional moments and of beloved characters like Severus Snape are bound to get a few tears down.