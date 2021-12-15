Spider-Man: No Way Home Review: Tom Holland Is The Last Thing You Will Notice, MCU Does Not Disappoint

Rating: 4.0 /5 Star Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch Director: Jon Watts

Duration: 148.5 Minutes

Language: English

Story: Spider-Man: No Way Home takes place right after Far From Home ended when Peter Parker's identity was revealed. After living through the wrath of the public court of opinion, Peter decides to take matters into his own hands and asks for help from Dr Strange.

Review: Spider-Man: No Way Home seems like a reverse-engineered story based on the idea of how cool it would look. Possibly designed with the perspective of what would sell best, the film is the perfect filler as MUC sets foot in phase four. Spider-Man No Way Home is a reboot, not just for MCU but also for the lead characters, for Marvel and for Sony.

The movie starts right when Peter Parker's identity is revealed in Far From Home's post-credit scene along with Jake Gyllenhaal's media clip released by J. Jonah Jameson. Peter Parker and MJ along with Ned have a rocky start as they are scrutinised by the world as well as their friends. Jon Watts does take a moment to note the public's and media's perspective towards MJ played by Zendaya.

As a superhero's girlfriend unfortunately she is subjected to questions from 'Will you have his little spider babies?" to "Don't you know he killed Mysterio?" never mind the fact that they are supposed to be high school students. However, the film does take several moments to remind the audience that Tom's Peter Parker is in fact just a kid, as opposed to the other Peter Parker's through Sony Universe, who were in college and had been working for years by the end of their franchise.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Advance Booking Breaks Several Box Office Records

After being arrested and dragged in the court of law, Peter Parker and his alleged accomplice (GF, best friend, aunty, aunty's BF, Stark Industries) have been let out to be judged by the court of public opinion. While it may not have affected their chemistry and relationship it does put a strain on their bright future, which is also why Peter seeks out Dr Strange's help. The rest history-being tampered with leading to some real consequences.

Nonetheless, Spider-Man: No Way Home delivers more than promised. Marvel has been hush-hush about the fan theories but there is more to the film. With the sinister six (5) at the centre stage, Jon Watts not only explores the 'evil is in the eye of the beholder' perspective but also gives Tom's Peter the darkness that had been missing even after Tony Stark's death.

Tom Holland's Peter in mere 148 minutes goes from being the innocent Spider-Man who followed Iron-Man into space, to truly understanding the responsibility of power. Zendaya has a limited screen time with other big characters taking up space but with every scene, she leaves more behind with the audience. Ned played by Jacob Batalon gets the short end of the stick, still, he has some of the best comic scenes in the film.

Talking about the sinister six (5), Alfred Molina as Doc Otto Octavius is a delight to watch- the scenes from the trailer are just the beginning. Meanwhile, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin and Doctor Norman Osborn is the height of nostalgia that will make you want to watch the original Spider-Man series starring Tobey Maguire. We also get a new look at the other villains - Sandman, Electro and Doctor Curtis Connors's Lizard-man.

One of the best things to come out of No Way Home is the unusual comic timing, unfortunately, it also seems like the worst part of the film. MCU is known for calculating every second of the screenplay and the impact it will leave on the audience. However, several scenes in No Way Home come off as if the whole cast was just left on set hoping to come up with some comic banter. It also makes several other scenes look forced. Still, it does not affect the chemistry between these leading characters and will leave you with the hope that more will be explored in the future instalment.

Spider-Man No Way Home Critics Review: Tom Holland's Superhero Flick Impresses Global Audience

Overall, (without revealing any spoilers) Spider-Man: No Way Home is meant to be watched, by fans of any and all Spider-Man franchise. The films may not satisfy the need for cinematic art but it will fill the gaping hole lack of good MCU felt in the last two years.

Bonus: Watch out for the obvious hints by Peter Parker as he takes on the role of the original Spider-Man in the multiverse.