Sweet Girl Movie Review: Isabela Merced Is The Unexpected Hero In This Jason Momoa Film

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo Director: Brian Andrew Mendoza

Available On: Netflix

Duration: 110 Minutes

Language: English

Story: The story follows Ray Copper, a devastated husband who vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife's death by cancer. While chasing clues, he finds out that the only family he has left, his daughter could also be in danger.

Review: The action thriller like many of its predecessors has many flaws about one person going up against a big bad corporation in search of revenge. But the film is mainly breaking into the male-dominated genre with a twist. While there has been an influx of female-led action thrillers in the last two years, this is not quite like others. Sweet Girl falls somewhere between revenge drama and the origin story of a spy.

The film begins with a sweet introduction to the Cooper family. Ray (Jason Momoa) and Amanda Copper (Adria Arjona) are camping in the woods with their young daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced). Even with the few sweet moments, the family has been going through some tough situations when her mother's cancer comes back. After years of being in and out of the hospital, Amanda's doctor assures the family that she could soon start with a new medicine that will actually help her. But another big corporation bribes the manufacturers to pull back the better and cheaper medicine from the market.

Meanwhile, the big pharma company is also facing backlash for unproved malpractices. During a media coverage, Ray gets a hold of the CEO threatening to expose him for his wrongdoings. After losing hope of getting new medication Amanda passes away and Ray along with daughter Rachel are forced to move on by themselves.

However, six months later, Ray is called by a journalist about the big pharma company bribing manufacturers and others to pull the drug from the market. Ray's suspicions are confirmed but before he can get help from the journalist he is attacked by a hitman. Rachel and Ray both get injured in the incident but two years later he has plans to exact revenge.

The biggest twist of the movie (Spoilers) is hinted at the beginning of the film, but the audience is so used to seeing the revenge action thriller as it is, that the Fight Club moments just pass by without notice. However, the big reveal is not as effective as it was in the cult film Fight Club. And still, when it is revealed that it is Rachel, not Ray who has been hunting people opens up a new expectation from the film.

Unfortunately, the makers did not commit to the entire charade. All the action sequences with Jason make less sense when imagined with an 18-year-old girl. Not only that, but a lot of plot details are ineffective after the big reveal. In the twenty minutes, Isabela Merced gets to shine as the avenger are empowering but not enough.

While Jason Momoa is leading the story 60% of the time, despite his huge presence he leaves space for Isabela Merced to shine. Even with the huge Aquaman image, he fits right in as Ray Copper a heartbroken husband and a strong father who is keeping it together for his daughter. On the other hand, Isabela Merced is not only good as the scared young girl but also the relentless killer.

While the film opens up many amazing possibilities, Sweet Girl does not keep up with the underline promise of a badass action thriller. We neither find out if Rachel is actually sick, for confusing her with her father or used his identity to take revenge from the pharma company, which would have been more fun.

Overall, Sweet Girl is a start to something new and exciting. If there are any Netflix originals that need a sequel it is Sweet Girl, following a girl emerging from a life of crime to right some wrongs.

Bonus: While the makers have not emphasised what happens to Rachel in the end, it is hinted at in the moment she leaves behind Paloma, the stuffed bunny her mother gifted her. She had been carrying it with her right up to the moment but gives up on her innocence when she is close to being caught. Finally, truly becoming the relentless avenger.