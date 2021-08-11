The Kissing Booth 3 Movie Review: Netflix's YA Rom-Com Ends With A Predictable & Chaotic Finale

Rating: 1.0 /5 Star Cast: Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi Director: Vince Marcello

Available On: Netflix

Duration: 118 Minutes

Language: English

Story: Elle has to decide which college she wants to go to as she spends the last summer together with her boyfriend Noah and best friend Lee.

Review: The finale of the Netflix rom-com which actually gave a boot to the platform's production studio has finally come to an end. The film concludes the story of Elle, her best friend Lee and her boyfriend Noah. While the first movie was about their relationship with each other, the second and third evolved into being about their relationships with other people while Joey King's Elle remains the central character.

As compared to the books, the movie gives very little credit to Noah (Jacob Elordi) and Lee (Joel Courtney). Meanwhile, Elle narrates through the entire story, at times repeating exacting what is happening on screen. We get several montages and recaps of the entire franchise, in an effort to evoke nostalgia but it just makes the film feel longer and the screenplay more chaotic.

For part three, Elle is back, with Noah and Flynn, ready to make the most of the last summer before they head off to college. Elle has been accepted into Harvard where Noah is and Berkeley where Lee is going, but she tells them she has been waitlisted until the last minute. While the plot moves forward the story remains the same, Noah and Elle have issues because of Marco, Elle and Lee have issues because of Noah and next to them is Rachel who just stands awkwardly in every scene.

The Kissing Booth 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Want Marco And Elle Together

With the Flynn family all set to sell their beach house, Elle, Noah, Lee, and Rachel offer to take care of the place before it gets demolished so that they can have an epic summer blowout. Indecisive and unable to set boundaries, Elle ends up trying to make everyone happy but is overwhelmed and crashes by the end of the film.

Noah and Lee do nothing to understand her or show support. The adapted screenplay ended up pushing these characters to the sidelines with one trait each, until the end. The direction and tone of the movie remain the same, but even with the dramatic scenes none of it feels real or vital enough for the audience to connect with the characters.

Unfortunately, the makers not only reduced the characters to a single adjective but also showed no changes or growth through three long movies. King tries her best to keep Elle afloat as she makes the wrong decisions over and over without explanations. Jacob and Joel leave the space for King to shine. Both do get in few good moments but are not enough to make them memorable.

The Suicide Squad Movie Review: James Gunn Brings His A-Game With Plenty Of Laughs, Mayhem And Death

Overall, The Kissing Booth gets a predictable chaotic finale that ends with Jacob Elordi in front of a very tacky-fake greenscreen of lights. If you haven't been a fan of the franchise this isn't for you and if you are a fan of the books, you should look the other way. Hopefully, Netflix will make better execution choices for the next book adaptation.