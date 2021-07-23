The Last Letter From Your Lover Movie Review: Shailene Woodley's Love Affair Gets Felicity Jones The Short End

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, Joe Alwyn, Felicity Jones, Nabhaan Rizwan Director: Augustine Frizzell

Available On: Netflix

Duration: 150 Minutes

Language: English

Story: A journalist falls in love with an archivist as they uncover the story of an illicit love affair in the 1960s with the help of old forgotten letters.

Review: The Last Letter From Your Lover follows Ellie Haworth (Felicity Jones), a young journalist who happens to find a love letter while working on a story. Taken by the passion in the letter, Ellie hunts down more information about the Boot and J. Ellie is accompanied by an archivist Rory end up falling for each other. Rory tries to reason with her but Ellie who has lost all faith in love after being hurt in a past relationship, refuses to give their love a chance.

Meanwhile, in the 1960s, J aka Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley) a socialite who has a perfect life is returning home from the hospital after an accident. She does not remember her life before but follows her husband home. Slowly, as she talks to her friends and gets comfortable in her old life she realises something is missing. She soon finds a letter sent to her from Boot, indicating that she had an affair and was happy with someone else. Suspicious of her past, J begins to look for Boot, trying to understand what he meant to her.

In present-day London, Ellie is curious to find out what happened to Boot and J. She manages to hunt them down but fails to reason with them. When she tries to return the letters, Jennifer refuses to speak with her or Boot aka Mr O'Hare. Ellie then tries to bring them together believing that their love deserves a second chance.

Director Augustine Frizzell's efforts show in the scene from the 1960s, the costume, the picture tone and the screenplay by Nick Payne and Esta Spalding is sure to give you all the feels. What takes it away is the broken back and forth to present-day London. J and Boot have the pure romance and love of the golden era. Unfortunately, Ellie Haworth's typical modern-day romance does not get the same amount of screen time of genuinity.

The production too feels somewhere between a TV movie and an early 2000s film. The back and forth as Ellie figures out the story, while Jennifer is figuring out her past doesn't work well either. The two love stories also lack a central connection. Ellie realises love deserves a second chance by seeing J and Boot but the audience never gets to see the moment of realisation.

Overall, The Last Letter From Your Lover offers several sweet moments but it's not enough for you to want to return. Shailene Woodley and Felicity Jones-starrer at the best is a one time watch.