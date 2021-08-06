The Suicide Squad Movie Review: James Gunn Brings His A Game With Plenty Of Laughs, Mayhem And Death

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone Director: James Gunn

Available On: HBO Max

Language: English

Duration: 132 Minutes

Story: Task Force X, assembled by intelligence officer Amanda Waller is sent to the South American island nation of Corto Maltese after the government is overthrown by an anti-American regime. The squad is tasked with destroying Jötunheim, a Nazi-era laboratory that holds a secretive experiment known as Project Starfish. However, while assessing the information on ground, the group finds out the mission could be an extraterrestrial being been experimented on for 30 years.

Review: The James Gunn directorial about anti-heroes turns them into heroes. The film without a doubt has a DC feel, however, Gunn's unique perspective and charm kept things exciting. Not only are the individual characters well explored, but the big picture plot about world politics (which can be summed in just two lines) also ends up giving a real purpose to the film. The film plays on the meaning of being good or bad, we definitely see it towards the final battle, as Amanda's team betrays her to help Task Force X.

The film begins as Task Force X is briefed for the mission, some of the returning cast includes Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) who also worked together during the 2016 release, the sequel/reboot - event of which have not been mentioned even once. However, the film early on established that Task Force X has been in the game for quite some time and most of the members already know each other well.

The mission is at the fictional Latin American island of Corto Maltese, where a military coup has just overthrown a 90-year long dictatorship. Amanda Waller is worried about Project Starfish, a scientific experiment that is being conducted at a Nazi-era facility called Jötunheim, which the US may or may not have connections to. The team is tasked with destroying the project and all traces of it.

As promised deaths in the film begin within minutes, more than half of the characters introduced are killed off. It is quite comic at the beginning but despite being repetitive it hits home by the end. The film is more about the anti-heroes than it is about the plot or the mission. The makers didn't care much about impressing the audience, the characters are often seen enjoying themselves or rooting for each other, more than showing off their skills to the audience.

The screenplay is mostly just filled with small scenes stitched together and random jokes, still, the film does not feel incomplete or run-down. Instead, the actors make up for the wafer-thin script with their acting and chemistry. Not all of them have the material to shine alone, but Gunn made sure they blend well as a team.

Idris Elba is the brooding assassin type but he doesn't shy away from uncharacteristic jokes here and there or building a relationship with a rat called Sebastian. Margot Robbie is as much of a Harley Quinn as she was in Birds Of Prey. She gets plenty of screen time to make her mark but Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2 aka Cleo Cazo makes her presence felt the most. Her character brings every bit of emotion to the film, not only she brings out the best in Bloodsport but also Sylvester Stallone's Nanaue (King Shark) and Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag.

David Dastmalchian's Polka Dot-Man is another memorable character. After being the butt of all the jokes for the first half, he brings some much-needed reality checks and emotional resonance to the film. Some of the best scenes cinematically are Harley's fight sequences as well as the final blow to Starro The Conqueror. However, Sean Gunn as Weasel is the best character in the film. He hardly makes an appearance but somehow he is the one character you can't wait to see in the sequel.

Overall, The Suicide Squad is a one time watch for the cast, the direction and plenty of laughs. However, the film leaves very little material for the sequel. Instead of another film introducing more characters, following Bloodsport, Harley, Cleo Cazo, Sebastian and Nanaue would be more fun.