The Tomorrow War Movie Review: Chris Pratt's Sci-Fi Is A No-Brainer Comfort Entertainer With Great Visuals

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Sam Richardson Director: Chris McKay

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Duration: 138 minutes

Story: The Tomorrow War follows ex-military personnel who is a biology teacher, who gets deployed to fight in a war 30 years from now, where the Earth has been attacked by alien species and humanity is on the verge of extinction.

Review: Chris McKay's sci-fi action thriller is a comfort summer entertainer. The film gives the audience nothing more than it can handle, despite being focused on heavy technology and scientific research. The film follows ex-military high school biology teacher Dan Forester in the year 2022, when everything changes. The FIFA World Cup final watched by a worldwide audience is interrupted by time-travelling soldiers from 30 years in the future. A group steps out of the wormhole, asking for help from their previous generation.

The group quickly informs the world about their future being endangered by an alien species and that within 11 months, the world will end in the future. With most of the population already dead, their only shot at survival is drafting people from the past. While most of the world is shocked by the events unfolding in front of them, Dan asked the one question everyone in the reality would, "Is this a joke?"

Within weeks, the world comes together to fight the common enemy and the military from all around the world is deployed to the future. However, people soon lose hope, as they realise only 30% of the soldiers return, most of whom are not the same anymore. When it is Dan's turn to be drafted, what sets him apart from the civilian army is his military training. He still has to say goodbye to his young daughter Muri Forester knowing that he may never come back.

Exclusive! The Tomorrow War: Director Chris McKay On How Cinematographer Larry Fong Made Sci-Fi Film Feel Real

While the start is slow and predictable, the film really is all about the fight sequences that take place in the future. From the moment they are dropped to the time, Dan has to return, director Chris Mckay and cinematographer Larry Fong have given their best so that the audience don't have the chance to look away from the screen; not in fear of missing something but due to the rising tension amid the fight.

The makers thankfully haven't shied away from showing what the aliens look like and how they fight. We get clear shots of them running in broad daylight picking people off like berries. We also get to see some real action despite all the gun blazing. Amid the threat of human extinction, we also get to see some emotional content as characters get over their daddy issues and mend broken bonds. Still, it's not too out of the place and Chris Pratt manages to charm his way through it.

Apart from Chris, there are other characters and actors who also contribute to the film, but most of them just pass by as Pratt makes his presence felt in each scene. JK Simmons who plays Dan's estranged father is the only other actor who makes his mark. Meanwhile, Yvonne Strahovski as the older Muri gets very few action-packed scenes. It would have been more fun to see her in a character like Emily Blunt's from The Edge Of Tomorrow.

Chris Pratt Reacts To Varun Dhawan's Excitement For The Tomorrow War

The film is more about going with the flow than stopping to understand the science behind time travelling or how they plan of launching a bio war against the aliens. The older Muri often tells Dan that he is on a need to know basis, which also serves as direct instructions for the audience. The explanations for each of the doubts are given in layman terms and glossed over pretty quickly. In fact, the makers have given Sam Richardson's character the job to ask the same question and make assumptions that the audience is making.

One of the interesting things to see is the little social commentary and humour we get about how the world reacts to the solider from the future, and how global warming is bound to doom us one way or another. The governments are ready to fight but people are marching because they don't want to fight for a war that takes place 30 years from now.

While there is nothing unimaginable or out of the world in this sci-fi film, The Tomorrow War makes for a worthy watch. The film will give you the same hope and security like 90s apocalyptic films like Armageddon and Independence Day, but it may not be enough to return to any time soon.