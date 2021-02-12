To All The Boys Always And Forever Movie Review: The Trilogy Ends With Perfect Valentine's Day Feels

Lana Condor & Noah Centineo Chemistry Has Been Highly Appreciated By Fans

For most of the first half, Lara Jean is busy trying to get into Stanford, or at least a college which keeps her close to Peter. But when she travels to New York City for the school trip, she realises there might be more to college than just earning a degree. Lara Jean falls in love with the New York University (NYU), the streets and the people, but she can't leave Peter 3000 miles away for the next four years of college.

To All The Boys Always And Forever Is The Third Instalment

While the story is a cliche high school romance drama, and the film recreates the magic from all romantic films with great locations, good music and a talented cast. The makers have also made an effort to incorporate as much as the story possible, without having to sacrifice the main character's story from the books. The film feels very fast-paced as the cast jumps between several locations, but the meaning isn't lost.

To All The Boys Always And Forever Is Streaming On Netflix

Lara Jean's struggle is still real, as much as Peter's efforts to hold on to their love. Lana Condor has several magic moments in the film, where she gets a chance to show off her acting range. Unfortunately, it doesn't last long. Similarly, Noah Centineo is too comfortable as Peter and hopefully, he will be seen in a different role sometime soon.

To All The Boys: Always And Forever can be watched with friends and family, in comfort knowing that nothing truly bad can happen that will keep Peter and Lara Jean apart.