Catherine Called Birdy Movie Review: Championing The Feminist Cause In Medieval Times

Film: Catherine Called Birdy

Cast: Bella Ramsey, Billie Piper, Andrew Scott, Joe Alwyn, Dean-Charles Chapman, Paul Kaye, Ralph Ineson, Archie Renaux

Director: Lena Dunham

Karen Cushman's 1994 novel Catherine Called Birdy has been adapted for this Lena Dunham comedy about a rebellious 14-year-old who perfects impertinence in times of coercive patriarchy. Set in 1290, it's a little difficult to believe that a young girl Catherine (Bella Ramsey) would be so sharp-witted as to outwit all the marriage schemes for her that her soon-to-be-impoverished father Lord Rollo (Andrew Scott) comes up with, in order to replenish his economic standing in medieval English society.

The movie categorically informs us that "A young girl's master merely changes from father to husband." So, it's not very difficult to predict the eventual outcome even if there's been a change of heart and Birdy is given a choice.

Even while brandishing feminist clichés, Birdy is shown as being obnoxious and loving it. This is, of course, her story and is told in the form of pages from her diary with titles describing every additional character that is in the periphery or about to enter her life story.

Lady Aislinn (Billie Piper), Birdy's beleaguered mother who battled six still births believes that Birdy is not as obnoxious as she seems.

Birdy has the sweets for her uncle George (Joe Alwyn) but he doesn't have the means and has his sights set elsewhere, while her father Lord Rollo is looking for a "profitable union" for his daughter - one that will get him out of the near penury he has brought upon himself.

Dunham's attempt to foist a post-odern mindset on a young girl from medieval times doesn't sit well even if it is humorous and has a few engaging moments. The modern sensibility presented here goes against the period setting - making it seem rather contrary. It's another thing that what happened in the Middle Ages in England feels like what happens today in the small towns in regressive regimes across the world.

Cushman had beautifully put forward the economic reality and compulsions that went with it as a reason for the customs that were prevalent in those times. The film, unfortunately, uses it only as a trigger for plying the feminist card.

Moreover, the humour in the spoken word and the gags are rather bawdy.

Performances are solid, especially Bella Ramsey's. She certainly appears to be enjoying playing hooky in medieval times.

The filmed experience though, is uneven. There are times when Catherine Called Birdy is funny and then there are times when you feel the lag. The film is certainly not as entertaining or illuminating as it could have been!