Death On The Nile Movie Review: Kenneth Branagh's Lavish Whodunnit Works More As A Travelogue

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Emma Mackey, Kenenth Branagh, Ali Fazal, Letitia Wright, Russell Brand, Sophie Okonedo Director: Kenneth Branagh

A new movie based on the Agatha Christie book Death on the Nile seemed exciting and something to look out for. Many of us may have read the book but may not have seen the 1978 version of Death on the Nile. Agatha Christie's books with the legendary character of detective Hercule Poirot that she created are always an enjoyable read. As good as any Sherlock Holmes book by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. But bringing a famous whodunnit to life on the screen is always a task.

Prolific actor-director Kenneth Branagh, who plays the main protagonist of Belgian detective Hercule Poirot in Death on the Nile and is also the director of the film, had in 2017 directed another Agatha Christie detective novel, Murder on the Orient Express. It was the remake of the earlier Oscar Award-winning 1974 adaptation. The 2017 Murder on the Orient Express, which this critic had the good fortune to watch at the International Film Festival of India in Goa, put one to sleep. It did not do well as a detective story, although it was a lavish production with a renowned starcast. Let's see how Death on the Nile (2022) fares.

Story

Hercule Poirot lands up on a boat trip on the Nile for the wedding party of Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer) and Linnet Ridgeway Doyle (Gal Gadot). His job is to protect the couple apart from his other (SPOILER) secret missions and observations. Little does he know that murder will be the name of the game in exotic Egypt, although he is aware of certain animosities among the guests.

Suspects include Simon's ex-fiancee Jacqueline de Bellefort (Emma Mackey), Linnet's cousin Andrew (Ali Fazal), her bestie Rosalie (Letitia Wright), her ex-fiance Dr Ludwig Bessner 'Windelsham' (Russell Brand), Poirot's associate Bouc (Tom Bateman), singer Salome (Sophie Okonedo), among others.

There is no point in revealing anything more, as it is a murder mystery. But there is an added element of Poirot's backstory and love story - and his moustache - which may interest some.

More Travelogue Than Murder Mystery

But one can say that with Death on the Nile, Kenneth Branagh has improved his sense of what today's audience wants. It works better in generating suspense than Murder on the Orient Express the film. However, some things remain the same - Death on the Nile also seems like a lavish period drama with a stellar cast, and murder mystery thrown in for the kicks. Cinematic liberties are also at play as far as the book goes.

It works in storytelling but just about it. Inside the movie theatre, Death on the Nile feels more like a pompous travelogue than a murder mystery. Maybe that was the intention. It is entertaining nevertheless. Just the same as Bollywood songs feature Switzerland or our very own Ladakh and Kashmir in the backdrop. Paisa vasool for the audience to see the Egyptian pyramids and the pharaohs in Death on the Nile; thankfully no mummies, though!

The movie was shot in Morocco and also used special effects, unlike the 1978 version, which was actually shot in Egypt, one gathers.

Performances

The performances by all the cast members are rather good, but on occasion some actors are overdoing it - wanting it to seem like a true period film, maybe? Gal Gadot carries the film on her shoulders and so does Branagh as the witty and polished Poirot. Sophie Okonedo is a delight with her quips while Annette Bening gives you the required chills. Emma Mackey shows good potential. Ali Fazal is noticeable and holds his own.

Verdict

Death on the Nile is certainly a good, watchable movie on the big screen and one that is safe for family viewing. Great visuals and new aspects in the story but nothing spectacular in the excitement of a whodunnit that normally one expects. Just an old-fashioned detective outing, and no harm in that. Kenneth Branagh, who has a buzz around him with his record Oscar nomination for Belfast at the 2022 Academy Awards, may just be on his way to directing more Agatha Christie crime thrillers.

Rating

We will go with three out of five (3/5) stars for Death on the Nile.